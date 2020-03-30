Gyms are closed under order from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, but many are still offering virtual workouts and service.
Local gym listing (last updated 1 p.m. on Monday, March 30)
|Business Name
|Offering
|Link
|Notes
|970Muscle Parkwest
|Fully stocked on food/proteins/snacks/bars/supplements and practicing proper cleaning and distancing
|https://www.facebook.com/970Muscle/
|All gym operations have been and will remain closed.
|Anytime Fitness
|Please use the Anytime Fitness apps and continue working out; stay in touch on Facebook
|https://www.facebook.com/anytimefitness.grandjunction/
|Barrelosophy
|On Demand/Anytime; One Month Online Membership for $45
|http://www.barrelosophy.com
|Link to purchase membership is: https://get.mndbdy.ly/hhklCKvTs0
|Core Connections Pilates Studio
|Videos and live classes starting next week
|https://coreconnectionspilates.com/
|Crossfit Junction
|NO RESPONSE
|https://www.facebook.com/CFJunction/
|CrossFit Vex
|NO RESPONSE
|https://www.facebook.com/CrossFitVex/
|Online/at home programming for members. Workouts are programmed so the individual can do them with a full at-home gym, just some equipment and weights, or no weights at all.
|Crossroads
|Training videos/tips on its Facebook page
|https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsFitness/
|Crossroads Downtown
|Training videos/tips on its Facebook page
|https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsFitness/
|Fruita Healthclub
|Posting workouts daily on social media
|https://www.facebook.com/fruitahealthclub/
|Half Moon Yoga
|Online videos streaming out to members
|https://www.facebook.com/halfmoonyogagj/
|Mesa Fitness Clifton
|Training videos/tips on its Facebook page
|https://www.facebook.com/mesafitnessclifton/
|Online options for members. Posting workouts from group fitness instructors as well as personal trainers. Recently launched live-streaming options.
|Mesa Fitness GJ
|Training videos/tips on its Facebook page
|https://www.facebook.com/MesaFitnessGrandJunction/
|Monumental Fitness
|NO RESPONSE
|https://monumentfitness.com/
|Next Level Performance Clifton
|Live at-home workouts
|https://www.facebook.com/NLPMesaFitness/
|Planet Fitness
|Facebook Live for free at-home workouts
|https://www.facebook.com/Planet.Fitness.GrandJunction.CO/
|Pure Vida CrossFit
|Training videos/tips on its Facebook page
|https://www.facebook.com/puravidacf/
|Raise the Barre
|On-demand classes daily
|https://www.facebook.com/barrebabefit/
|Scult Cycle
|Cycling and floor sculpting classes
|http://www.sculptcycle.net
|Stoic CrossFit
|NO RESPONSE
|https://www.facebook.com/stoiccrossfit/
|Yoga V
|NO RESPONSE
|https://www.facebook.com/yogavstudio/