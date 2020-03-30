032820-news-sanetipsillustration04-ml
Take time out of your day to stretch and exercise at your home. Gyms like Crossroads Fitness offer online workouts to stay active during the stay-at-home order. Daily Sentinel Illustration.

Gyms are closed under order from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, but many are still offering virtual workouts and services.

Below is a listing that is current as of the listed date. To add another gym to the listing, e-mail covid@gjsentinel.com.

Local gym listing (last updated 1 p.m. on Monday, March 30)

Business Name Offering Link Notes
970Muscle Parkwest Fully stocked on food/proteins/snacks/bars/supplements and practicing proper cleaning and distancing https://www.facebook.com/970Muscle/ All gym operations have been and will remain closed.
Anytime Fitness Please use the Anytime Fitness apps and continue working out; stay in touch on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/anytimefitness.grandjunction/
Barrelosophy On Demand/Anytime; One Month Online Membership for $45 http://www.barrelosophy.com Link to purchase membership is: https://get.mndbdy.ly/hhklCKvTs0
Core Connections Pilates Studio Videos and live classes starting next week https://coreconnectionspilates.com/
Crossfit Junction NO RESPONSE https://www.facebook.com/CFJunction/
CrossFit Vex NO RESPONSE https://www.facebook.com/CrossFitVex/ Online/at home programming for members. Workouts are programmed so the individual can do them with a full at-home gym, just some equipment and weights, or no weights at all.
Crossroads Training videos/tips on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsFitness/
Crossroads Downtown Training videos/tips on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsFitness/
Fruita Healthclub Posting workouts daily on social media https://www.facebook.com/fruitahealthclub/
Half Moon Yoga Online videos streaming out to members https://www.facebook.com/halfmoonyogagj/
Mesa Fitness Clifton Training videos/tips on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mesafitnessclifton/ Online options for members. Posting workouts from group fitness instructors as well as personal trainers. Recently launched live-streaming options.
Mesa Fitness GJ Training videos/tips on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MesaFitnessGrandJunction/
Monumental Fitness NO RESPONSE https://monumentfitness.com/
Next Level Performance Clifton Live at-home workouts https://www.facebook.com/NLPMesaFitness/
Planet Fitness Facebook Live for free at-home workouts https://www.facebook.com/Planet.Fitness.GrandJunction.CO/
Pure Vida CrossFit Training videos/tips on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/puravidacf/
Raise the Barre On-demand classes daily https://www.facebook.com/barrebabefit/
Scult Cycle Cycling and floor sculpting classes http://www.sculptcycle.net
Stoic CrossFit NO RESPONSE https://www.facebook.com/stoiccrossfit/
Yoga V NO RESPONSE https://www.facebook.com/yogavstudio/

