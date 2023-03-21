Body found in missing GJ woman’s vehicle
The vehicle belonging to a missing Grand Junction woman has been discovered in Utah with a deceased human body inside, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Body found in missing GJ woman’s vehicle
The vehicle belonging to a missing Grand Junction woman has been discovered in Utah with a deceased human body inside, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release it was notified by the Grand County, Utah, Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle belonging to 70-year-old Melissa Gonzalez was found in a remote part of Grand County near the Bookcliffs.
Moab, Utah, is located in Grand County.
Gonzalez had been reported missing in November, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
“All aspects of the located vehicle are consistent with a motor vehicle accident having no suspicious circumstances at this time,” a press release stated.
The release stated a deceased human body was found in the vehicle. The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner is responsible for releasing the identity of the remains.
Railroad crossing on South Seventh Street closed starting today
Motorists on South Seventh Street should look for an alternate route to get over the railroad tracks for the next couple of days.
An electronic sign has been alerting motorists for more than a week that the railroad crossing will be closed starting today through Thursday.
The project will not affect the crossing on South Ninth Street.
Teens die sledding at Copper Mountain
FRISCO — A community in Illinois is in mourning a day after two local teens were killed while sledding at a Colorado ski resort.
Paula Crane, superintendent of the Prairie Central school district in Fairbury, confirmed Monday that two students from Prairie Central High School died in a “tragic accident.” The two students, ages 18 and 17, had been on spring break.
The young men were riding in tandem down the halfpipe at Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Summit County when they launched off a large snowbank at the bottom, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say both teens landed on hard ice and suffered blunt force trauma and died at the scene.
“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.
The teens’ bodies have been turned over to the county coroner’s office, which will determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Authorities did not release further details.
Copper Mountain Ski Resort, which lies roughly 75 miles (121 kilometers) west of Denver, is a popular draw for skiers and riders with over 2,500 acres (1,012 hectares) of high alpine terrain.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:18:01 AM
Sunset: 07:26:20 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 52%
Sunrise: 07:16:25 AM
Sunset: 07:27:19 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 86%
Sunrise: 07:14:50 AM
Sunset: 07:28:18 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SSW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:13:14 AM
Sunset: 07:29:18 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 07:11:38 AM
Sunset: 07:30:17 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: W @ 12 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 07:10:03 AM
Sunset: 07:31:15 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:08:27 AM
Sunset: 07:32:14 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.