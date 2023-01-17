This Martin Luther King Jr. Day was colder, cloudier and rainier than it has been in recent years in Grand Junction, but the warmth of community members’ love and fervor for Dr. King more than made up for the dreary weather.

In fact, seldom has Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Grand Junction been met with as much celebration as it was Monday, as well over 100 people converged on City Hall before beginning a march to Colorado Mesa University for the evening’s events.

