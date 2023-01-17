This Martin Luther King Jr. Day was colder, cloudier and rainier than it has been in recent years in Grand Junction, but the warmth of community members’ love and fervor for Dr. King more than made up for the dreary weather.
In fact, seldom has Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Grand Junction been met with as much celebration as it was Monday, as well over 100 people converged on City Hall before beginning a march to Colorado Mesa University for the evening’s events.
All events were planned by local group Black Citizens and Friends, whose president, David Combs, celebrated this year’s return to the pre-COVID program for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“I can’t say enough. It’s good to be back,” Combs said. “It gives people an opportunity to come out to socialize, to stand up, to celebrate Dr. King’s birthday the way he wanted it celebrated, with everybody out there not necessarily taking a day off but making it a day on to do something.”
In front of City Hall, proclamations were read by leaders and representatives of multiple Grand Valley municipalities, including Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, newly elected Mesa County Commissioner Bobbie Daniel, City Council President Pro Tem Abe Herman, Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai and Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall.
However, Combs said the attendees that brought him the most joy were all of the children who showed up, grabbed signs and embarked on the march. There were 41 signs laid out around the fountain in front of City Hall featuring pictures of and quotes by Dr. King, and most of them were grabbed by the kids in attendance.
“The thing that really touches me is to see the young people, to see the kids out here; it gives them a chance to realize the importance of this individual not only to African-Americans and U.S. citizens but the people of the world,” Combs said.
“Dr. King, he left his footprint on everyone. You could circle the globe and there’s probably very few places that would not know of the legacy of Dr. King or what he stood for, what he did, what he was able to accomplish in such a short period of time. That’s the beauty about it.”
Combs went on to say Dr. King would been 94 today and he was 39 “when he was struck down.”
“For someone that young to do so much in such a short period of time... If we could all attempt to emulate that, what a world this would be,” Combs added.
Before the march began, Mesa County Valley School District 51 Environmental and Safety Manager Charles “Petie” Pope was recognized with the Making a Difference Award, which is given each Martin Luther King Jr. Day to someone in this community who “models something out of the ordinary.”
Pope wasn’t in attendance to receive the award because of his travel schedule across the Rocky Mountains, so D51 Director of Equity and Inclusion Tracy Gallegos provided a breakdown of why Pope is being honored.
“He’s gone above and beyond his role to support students in the district in a couple of different ways,” Gallegos said. “First, he regularly visits classes across the district as a guest presenter to help students understand what it’s like to be an African-American living on the Western Slope the past 40 years. He highlights the positive experiences he’s had raising his family as well as the challenges he’s had to overcome throughout the years.
“Second, Mr. Pope also serves as a mentor for students that benefit from his cultural knowledge and his ability to provide support and encouragement.... He truly is a person that makes a difference in our community.”
Then District 51 Board of Education Vice President Will Jones, joined in attendance by Board President Andrea Haitz, Board Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema, and District Superintendent Brian Hill, accepted the award on Pope’s behalf.
“On behalf of School District 51’s school board, I want to thank (the group) Black Citizens and Friends for recognizing Petie,” Jones said. “He’s a good man.”
The crowd then left City Hall and made its way to the Handy Chapel, with many marchers placing flowers in front of the chapel to recognize its historical presence and importance to Black residents in the Grand Valley.
“The Handy Chapel is on the National Register of Historic Sites,” Combs said. “It was the first Black church, the only Black church in the valley, and it’s a church that opened its doors to all people on the Western Slope. It was a refuge for those that were passing through going either east-to-west or west-to-east. It brought shelter, food and comfort. Also, it provided those individuals that needed that religious uplifting with that.”
After the visit to the Handy Chapel, the marchers made their way to CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center for the remainder of the evening’s events, including informational booths about various community groups, the announcement of the winners of the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Essay Contest and Poster Contest, and a presentation by keynote speaker Lois Leach.
There was also the presentation of the Harry Butler Community Service Award to Mutual Aid Partners Founder and Executive Director Stephania Vasconez to recognize her organization’s work in providing meal assistance and other items and services to Western Slope families.
It was 42 years ago in the basement of the Moss Performing Arts Center that Combs and a small group of friends began the tradition of recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Grand Junction with a one-hour ceremony.
All these years later, that same complex dedicated its whole evening to honoring Dr. King’s life and impact, a sure sign the community is more engaged in celebrating the day than ever before.