Colorado’s mobile vaccine clinic rolled into Mesa County this week as local health officials continue their push to get the COVID-19 vaccine out to more residents.
The mobile clinic, which is administering the Pfizer vaccine, was at the Mesa County Fairgrounds Tuesday as a part of several stops planned across the county aimed at making the COVID-19 vaccine more available to rural residents.
The bus has planned stops ranging from De Beque to Gateway and anyone can sign up for a free vaccine online at www.mobilevax.us/.
Appointments are encouraged but not required. No photo ID or health insurance is necessary to receive a vaccine.
The bus arrives just as Mesa County is seeing another uptick in cases and as the vaccine rollout has slowed.
As of Tuesday’s update from Mesa County Public Health, the county now has 22 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and a two-week case count of 488. There were 45 new cases reported Tuesday alone, bringing the county total to 14,489 positive tests recorded since the pandemic began.
The county also reported three new deaths since Sunday. The county death toll has risen to 161 deaths among COVID-19 cases.
April represented a particularly busy month for COVID-19 after a prolonged period of dropping cases. County health reported 11 outbreaks in the month of April accounting for more than 100 positive tests.
On the vaccination front, the rollout began to slow in April leading to multiple weeks of declining vaccine numbers. The county reported last week that around 35% of the eligible population had been vaccinated.
In addition to the mobile clinic, vaccines are still available at the Mesa County community vaccination site.
The community vaccination site is currently located at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St.
On May 19 the site will relocate to the Mesa County Public Health building at 510 29 1/2 Road. Vaccine information or signups can be found online at health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/ or by calling 970-248-6900.
The state of Colorado has reported 6,478 deaths to COVID-19 since the pandemic began last springs.