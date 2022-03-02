Eleven Grand Junction High School students and pupils across the region did not make a mockery out of justice last weekend as they played roles in the regional mock trial competition at the Mesa County Justice Center.
“I definitely like being in the courtrooms,” Grand Junction High School social studies teacher Mark Carris said. “The kids rise up and know they’re in an important place and take it more seriously. It adds respect to the legal system being in there with the flags and judges.”
Carris, who has taught social studies at the high school for 22 years and has served as a mock trial coach that whole time, said involvement was lower than usual this year because everything was online last year due to COVID restrictions.
“It was virtual last year on Zoom,” Carris said. “A lot of kids quit because they didn’t want to do it that way.”
Carris said his inexperienced team has great potential because they work well together.
“I think the mock trial (program) teaches kids how to work hard, think on their feet, compete and have fun working as a team,” Carris said.
This year’s hypothetical trial scenario was about a 20-year-old plantiff who claimed she contracted non-Hodgkins lymphoma from toxic chemicals in a fertilizer spray and was suing the fertilizer company.
As the trial continued, it became clear that the plantiff failed to follow label warnings on the bottle. Students played the role of the plantiff, attorneys, judges, witnesses, doctors and other roles in the case and were scored by a jury consisting of local professional attorneys and judges.
“They were scoring our students based on knowing the law… knowledge of the case …general courtroom skills, etiquette and professionalism.”
Grand Junction senior Daniel Farrell, who is new to the program, said it was a tricky case because of the applications of evidence. In the case, Farrell served as an attorney for the plantiff.
He joined the program “to understand not only civics but the legality and foundation of our cities and nation.” He said he’s learning the processes of appealing to a jury, being a witness and serving as an attorney. He believes the mock trial program will serve as a foundation as he pursues his interest in politics.
Kaylee Marcus, another Grand Junction High School student, played the “victim” in the trial and said being a part “offers a great view into the legal system.”
Courtney Madden of Glenwood Springs is glad her daughter, Amanda, has the opportunity to participate in the program.
“I feel it’s a real good experience in teamwork for the kids (helping them with) public speaking and presentation,” she said. “It does also show that you have protection under the law against unsubstantiated claims. The whole process is a real eye-opener.”
Grand Junction freshman Kiah Thompson joined the program this year after her older sister Alexia recommended it.
“I feel very confident (in the program) growing up with it,” Kiah said. “I think it’s definitely something I want to do when I am older. It helps me out with my career job. I always wanted to be a homicide detective and learning the law has definitely helped me out. If I can do something good in this world, I’m definitely there to change it.”
Kiah said having a very accurate scenario was beneficial becasue society now as a lot of companies are working with more chemicals.
Coach Carris said Kiah and Alexis’ parents, Logan and Cynthia Thompson never missed a competition. Cynthia said she hopes more kids at high school would become interested in the program and she applauded the involvement of local judges and attorneys in the program.
“The turnout from the judges and local attorneys has been amazing,” she said. “I’m shocked they take the time out of their lives to guide and coach them. It’s so much appreciated.”
She also said that a local lawyer in the program became a mentor to their daughter, who is now taking courses in pre-law.
Logan Thompson said watching the growth of the students is impressive.
“By year four, they are really experienced and know how to present in court.”
Carris said the Mesa County Bar Association is very supportive of the program and that’s why it thrives. He also said they provided the students’ meals during the course of the two-day competition.