A large crowd was flying high with enthusiasm Saturday as members of the Grand Junction Modeleers Club and other model plane enthusiasts guided their warbird replica planes to great heights by radio control at the club’s flying field at 3320 Whitewater Hill.
Ken Pedersen, who serves on the club’s board of directors, said the warbird planes were designed for the military to fight during combat.
“Everybody likes warbirds,” Pedersen said. “Sometimes you see one or two, but today the theme is warbirds. We’re just having a fun fly today. We come out to have a blast.”
Some of the club members have had previous flying experience or served in the United States Air Force, which makes this experience extra meaningful.
Modeleers Club member Pat O’ Brien served in the Air Force from 1957 to 1977 and became a certified pilot instructor about 30 years ago.
Pedersen, club treasurer Paul Nichols and club member O’ Brien have all been pilots.
O’Brien said the “remote control pilots” fly the powered model planes by either electric, gas or nitro.
Floyd Abrames, who said most enthusiasts own about 10 or 20 model planes, said some are designed with foam and only take an hour or two to make.
However, others made through kits can take anywhere from a weekend to years, especially if a person is building the model from scratch. Model planes can have a wing span of 12 inches to 12 feet, he added.
According to Pedersen, this was the first time the organization specifically had a replica war plane flying event, and many people came from other parts of the state to attend.
Rickey Thomas of New Castle, owner of Thomas Drones Inc., said he has more than 500 model planes in his collection and brought a large number of them to fly and display.
Videographer and film producer Luke Torenare came from the Aspen area to fly his “first-person view drones,” which he says go up to 100 mph.
He said he sees the model plane flight pattern through goggles, and “it allows for creative ways to capture action spots.”
Torenare said he has been working with model planes since the age of 14, and “I use them to film and do cinematography.” He said he came to the event with the intention of getting full footage of other model planes flying in the air.
While some people used the event for business purposes, others just enjoyed the excitement of watching the warbirds reach great heights.
Grand Junction resident Priscilla Steadman attended as a spectator.
“My husband used to fly model airplanes, but he didn’t have the remote control. It’s fun watching them,” she said.
Parachute resident Ray Barr said he just got back into the hobby after a 25-year hiatus and now owns more than 40 model planes.
“I’ve always loved planes,” he said. “It’s the next best thing to actually flying (real) planes,” he said.
Pedersen said what makes this activity so unique is the evolution and sophistication of the hobby. Plus, the equipment makes it so much easier to learn.
The 68-member club holds informal meetings on the second Tuesday evening of each month. It’s part of the Academy Model Aeronautics national organization, which provides liability insurance to operate at the Whitewater Hill facility. The club leases the facility from the county. A prerequisite of joining the club is to become part of the AMA.
Learn about the Grand Junction Modeleers Club at www.gjmodeleers.com/rcclub/.