A judge Friday sentenced a Rifle woman to 32 years in prison for the murder of her 5-year-old child in 2019 after the girl drank water mixed with methamphetamine and the woman put off getting her help for hours.
Ninth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Cheney’s office is using the case to highlight the fact that a state law provides immunity from prosecution for persons who suffer or report an emergency drug overdose, to ensure people get prompt medical attention without fear of criminal prosecution for drug possession or use.
Ninth Judicial District Judge Denise Lynch handed down the sentence to Stephanie Alvarado in connection with the Dec. 11, 2019, death of Sophia Larson. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 48 years for second-degree murder and six more years for criminal trespass, but Lynch settled on 32 years on the murder count and a concurrent three-year sentence on the second charge.
Cheney’s office said in a news release, “The Prosecution highlighted the provisions of (Colorado Revised Statute) 18-1-711 which would have at least provided Ms. Alvarado immunity from prosecution for drug offenses had she immediately reported the methamphetamine overdose of the child, remained at the scene until law enforcement and medical providers arrived, and cooperated with law enforcement and the medical providers.
“Although this may not have provided immunity for ‘child abuse’ based on Ms. Alvarado, as the mother, enabling Sophia to be in the conditions which resulted in Sophia drinking from a water bottle inside which was a mixture of methamphetamine and water, it probably would have resulted in Sophia getting medical treatment and surviving to grow up a thriving child.”
According to the release, Alvarado and others allegedly present during the incident instead “waited well over three hours to call 911 and then only to take the lifeless body of Sophia to the hospital at which time she, in all likelihood, was not alive.”
The release said Alvarado “did accept responsibility for her actions without hesitation for the death of Sophia.”
It said Sophia’s father, grandfather and aunt were among those who spoke during the sentencing, as did Alvarado’s parents and others.
“All family members connected to Sophia were clearly devastated by the loss of a child who made a memorable impression on everyone she met in her short life,” the release from Cheney’s office said.
It said two others continue to face charges in connection with the incident.