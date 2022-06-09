The Old Fruita Bridge has towered over the Colorado River for 115 years. Former Fruita Mayor Ken Henry hopes it stands for another 115, at least.
Henry, Colorado Preservation’s Kim Grant, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Cultural Resources Section Manager Lisa Schoch, city of Fruita staff, and around 50 children and young adults from Preserve America Youth Summit converged near the old bridge Tuesday afternoon to learn about efforts to save and preserve it.
The event included addresses to the group of students by Henry, Grant and Schoch before they were allowed to provide their own ideas for jump-starting preservation efforts of the steel and wood, three-span bridge.
“It’s part of our history here in Colorado and I feel like, with things like this, you’ve got to use it or lose it,” said Bruce Noble, the superintendent of Colorado National Monument from 2004-2007. “I think we need to find a use for it; otherwise, it’s just going to molder away, and we can’t let that continue to happen.
“I think it’s potentially a way of getting people across the river, either on foot or on bicycles, so in our modern society, it still has a use. We just have to figure out what that use is and get the money to actually put our ideas into action.”
The Old Fruita Bridge was built in the early 20th century as part of a larger project to build a pipeline carrying fresh water from the top of Piñon Mesa to the town of Fruita. Henry told The Daily Sentinel that this bridge was a necessity for the pipeline, as it was a perfect place to hang such a pipeline upon. Before then, to obtain fresh water, residents in and around Fruita would have to take water out of canals and ditches, store the water in cisterns and boil and filter the water.
Because the bridge provided easy access to clean water and also because of the ability to transport cattle across the river easily, the bridge benefited Fruita’s agricultural scene. Before the bridge, ranchers would either have to wait for the water level to lower before leading cattle across or take the long way around the river before leading those cattle up the Monument’s Dugway path.
The bridge also served a social function in its early days, as well.
“If you think about it, if you’re living down here and you’ve got a girlfriend over there on the Redlands, before this bridge was built, you had to drive all the way up to Orchard Mesa, up to Fifth Street, go across the Fifth Street bridge up on Orchard Mesa and down where the old black bridge used to be,” Henry said.
“Back in 1906, there weren’t very many cars; it was mainly buggies and horses, so you’d have to be gone for a half a day just to go on a date.”
Henry’s interest in saving the bridge began in 2007, when his mayoral predecessor, Jim Adams, and three Fruita City Council members opted to have the bridge removed.
Henry conducted some research and learned that the bridge was on multiple lists that legally protect it from destruction, such as the National Register of Historic Places.
He then sent a packet to Adams pleading to spare the bridge, including letters of support from organizations such as the Historic Bridge Foundation, the America Society of Civil Engineers, the Colorado Riverfront Foundation, Colorado National Monument, the Mesa County Historical Society and the Fruita Historical Preservation Commission.
Ultimately, under Henry’s mayoral tenure, the city pledged not to destroy the bridge, but much work needed to be done. The bridge’s two center piers weren’t entrenched into the river’s sandstone, leading to erosion that made the bridge unstable and unsafe.
Henry acquired the funding the pull the bridge back up and install new concrete piers.
“Because of the national Antiquities Act and others, once you’re registered, you can’t modify it, so even though these piers were getting ready to collapse and we were going to lose the bridge, we had to go ahead and develop the piers on either side and put the support underneath,” Henry said. “What they did is they had to jack the bridge up, put those I-beams in there and then put it back down because, underneath that, they had to take out the old piers underneath that, but you had to replace them with a like kind and quantity. They were put in in 1906, so how are you going to replace it with 1906 concrete? They were able to get the approval from the large entities to preserve it that way.”
When the day comes that the bridge is stabilized and rehabilitated, it will serve cyclists and pedestrians, connecting them with a riverside trail that stretches between Fruita and Grand Junction.
Additionally, Henry hopes that a renovated Old Fruita Bridge would allow for a trail connecting to the Dugway Trail. Once a path for ranchers and their cattle, it’s now a 4.5-mile round-trip hiking trail to the top of the National Monument.
“We were going to have a trail that was going to connect with the trails up there on the National Monument,” Henry said. “That’s still an objective because people like to hike.”