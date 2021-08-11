Momentum appears to be growing around the idea of improving the Cottonwood Pass route southeast of Glenwood Springs so it could serve as a better detour route when Interstate 70 closes in Glenwood Canyon, but its viability as a regional-level detour may get hung up over concerns about possibly opening it to commercial traffic.
Garfield and Eagle county commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the idea of upgrades to the county roads along the route, and heard from a Colorado Department of Transportation official about that agency’s interest in joining them in considering and participating in possible improvements.
“I think we are very interested in partnering with both counties,” said Steve Harelson, CDOT’s chief engineer.
Not only is CDOT interested, but it is potentially looking to put as much as $50 million into studying and pursuing upgrades there. This week CDOT asked for $116 million in emergency federal aid related to debris flows that have kept I-70 in the canyon closed since July 29. That included $50 million for studying and building safety improvements to alternate routes to I-70.
“In the back of our mind that was targeted at Cottonwood Pass or some alternative route,” Harelson said at Tuesday’s meeting. “So yes, we have requested $50 million to work on Cottonwood Pass.”
The big question is what that work ultimately would consist of, however. The route currently consists of county roads in Eagle and Garfield counties. It’s unpaved, narrow and steep in sections, and is open only seasonally.
While Harelson would like to see things like paving of the road occur, he said the use of the federal funds would require compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act review process, which would steer the project planning. That would include opportunities for input from the public, including from residents who already are being affected by the route’s use by detouring motorists now and are unlikely to favor upgrading the route for use by commercial traffic.
Garfield Commissioner John Martin said Cottonwood Pass might be a solution for smaller vehicles but won’t be a commercial route.
He said affected residents are “patient, but they’re still up in arms that their peace and quiet has been disturbed. And you put commercial (traffic) up there, semis, you’re going to be in trouble.”
Fellow Garfield Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said he’s hearing from residents below the pass.
”We’ve just been inundated with a lot of traffic,” he said.
NOT SUITED FOR LARGE TRUCK TRAFFIC
While the route currently is not navigable by larger trucks and isn’t recommended by CDOT as a detour route, it is seeing a lot of use, particularly involving local residents trying to pass between Garfield and Eagle counties to get to jobs and other things such as medical appointments.
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis attended Tuesday’s meeting, hoping to hear discussion about Cottonwood Pass being upgraded so it could serve as a more regional solution when I-70 closes, and usable by commercial vehicles.
He cited the impacts the current closure is having to Mesa County’s economy.
“It’s hitting Mesa County hard,” he said.
Bonnie Petersen, executive director of Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado, said she understands how opening Cottonwood Pass to trucks could affect neighbors, but said a lot of area counties are already seeing road and traffic impacts of their own as a result of the I-70 closure. CDOT’s recommended detour is sending motorists on a northern route through communities such as Meeker, Craig and Steamboat Springs.
“Our entire region is interested in identifying a permanent resolution” to I-70 closures in the canyon, Petersen said.
In 2010, Eagle County staff prepared an estimate that upgrading Cottonwood Pass to state highway standards would cost $66 million. They estimated upgrading it with narrower lanes and shoulders would cost $47 million.
Eagle County has identified a more moderate set up upgrades of the route in Eagle County that it estimates would cost just over $10 million, and involve things such as widening some roadway, reconfiguring tight curves and realigning steep areas.
“It certainly doesn’t solve the issue of a canyon closure but it helps us manage it on a day-to-day basis and during a closure,” Ben Gerdes, Eagle County’s engineer, told Eagle commissioners earlier Tuesday about that proposed work.