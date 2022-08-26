Colorado Parks and Wildlife authorities euthanized a mother bear and her four cubs Sunday after determining they posed a neighborhood threat and could not be rehabilitated or relocated successfully, an official confirmed Tuesday.

The five bears were put down after the sow led the cubs into an Aspen-area home at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday, according to Rachael Gonzales, a CPW spokeswoman. The bears entered the residence through a closed but unlocked window on the home’s ground level, she said.