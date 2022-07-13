A presumptive case of monkeypox has been identified in a Mesa County man.
In a press release, Tuesday, Mesa County Public Health said local exposure was limited and public health officials are working to ensure all impacted individuals have access to treatment and post-exposure prophylaxis — when someone exposed to the disease is given the monkeypox vaccine 5-14 days after exposure to reduce symptoms of the disease
There are now nine confirmed cases of monkeypox in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
According to Public Health, monkeypox can look like syphilis, herpes, blisters, or acne.
Those with a new rash or bumps should have it checked out by a medical provider, who can recommend testing if they decide the rash is consistent with monkeypox.
Mesa County Public Health said symptoms are similar to smallpox, but less severe.
They begin with flu-like symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes. A rash that can look like pimples or blisters may appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body.
It is rarely fatal. There is a vaccine for monkeypox, and it can be treated with antiviral medicines. Most people recover in two to four weeks.
Monkeypox transmission typically requires skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with body fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact.