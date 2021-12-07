Mesa County Public Health and Family Health West announced Monday a free Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Treatment Clinic is opening Tuesday in Fruita.
The clinic, which is to be located at 401 Kokopelli Blvd., will be open by appointment, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Wednesdays. Appointments can be booked at Mesa County Public Health's website.
"Monoclonal antibodies act as a substitute for the natural antibodies your body produces after being vaccinated or after being exposed to COVID-19 and recovering," a Public Health press release stated.
According to the release, at the clinic patients will be administered the antibodies through four injections, which will all be given during a 15-minute appointment. The appointment will be followed by an hour of monitoring.
“These treatments are another way we’re working to combat COVID in our community. For very vulnerable patients at times of high community transmission these treatments are another option to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said. “We continue to ask for our community’s support to take measures to control community spread as MCPH works to fight this virus and the post-holiday surge we’re expecting."
The treatment will be available for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild or moderate symptoms and those who have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19 and are at high risk of serious illness, including people ages 65 and older, pregnant people, obese people and people with certain underlying medical conditions.
According to the release, getting vaccinated against COVID-19, wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, staying home when sick, social distancing, avoiding indoor crowds and frequently washing hands are still the best ways to avoid getting seriously ill with COVID-19.
The facility will be able to administer about 50 treatments each day, with the potential to expand to 100 treatments per day depending on the availability of supplies, the release said.