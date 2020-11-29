The odd looking item referred to as the “monolith” in the Utah desert is now gone.
During a visit to the site in Southeast Utah on Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management confirmed that the item has been removed by an unknown person or a group of people.
A news release, which called the monolith an illegally installed structure, said the BLM did not remove the structure.
Over the course of Thanksgiving week, the BLM said a relatively large number of people visited the site, which has not been developed for heavy visitation.
The monolith structure received national and international interest and sparked a dialogue regarding who installed it and what it symbolized, generating widespread attention.
The BLM received both positive and negative input regarding the status of the structure and was investigating who installed it when a person or group removed it, the release said.
“We recognize the incredible interest the ‘monolith’ has generated world-wide. Many people have been enjoying the mystery and view it as a welcome distraction from the 2020 news cycle,” said Monticello Field Office Manager Amber Denton Johnson. “Even so, it was installed without authorization on public lands and the site is in a remote area without services for the large number of people who now want to see it. Whenever you visit public lands please follow Leave No Trace principles and Federal and local laws and guidance.”
Visitors who came to the remote area to see the item parked on vegetation and left behind human waste. The undeveloped area does not have restrooms or a parking lot. The BLM recommends that visitors not attempt to visit the site, which has no cell service and requires high clearance vehicles; passenger vehicles have already been towed from the area. Driving off designated roads and trails is also illegal, the release said.