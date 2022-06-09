Monsoonal moisture is looking like it will arrive again this summer in western Colorado, though it’s not yet clear if it will be on a scale similar to last year.
Mark Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, discussed the prospects for summer monsoonal rains Tuesday during a meeting the agency held in Grand Junction to discuss monsoon planning and preparation with partners such as the Colorado Department of Transportation and area emergency management planners.
Summer monsoonal moisture pushing into Arizona and New Mexico and sometimes farther north can bring welcome relief from dry and hot conditions. But it also can pose challenges such as flooding, sometimes exacerbated by previous wildfires that leave slopes more flood-prone. That can lead to results like last year’s shutdown of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon for about two weeks. Flooding also occurred last year in the area of the 2020 Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction.
While monsoon moisture can largely fail to arrive locally some summers, Miller said La Niña periods, like the one that continues to persist now, tend to be associated with above-normal monsoonal rainfall in Arizona and New Mexico. That is helping create expectations for an active monsoon season in western Colorado as well.
La Niña periods occur when there are below-average surface-water temperatures in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. By contrast, El Niño periods occur when those water temperatures are above average. Miller said El Niño periods tend to favor below-normal monsoon precipitation in the Southwest.
He said multiple tools for seasonal weather guidance this summer point to above-normal temperatures in the West, while also suggesting it will be driest farther east, but near-normal for precipitation across much of the Southwest.
“Again, this kind of shows me that we’re looking at kind of another monsoon season,” he said.
Also reflective of that, while the outlook in June is for significant wildland fire potential for much of the area, in July that forecasted potential drops to near-normal, which probably also reflects an expected push of monsoonal moisture into the area, he said.
“It’s too early to determine if it’s going to be significant or not, but at least given the background state another monsoon looks likely,” he said.
It’s also unclear to what extent Glenwood Canyon remains particularly vulnerable to flooding two years after it was hit by the Grizzly Creek Fire and a year after last year’s debris flows that damaged I-70, shutting down the main east-west transportation corridor in Colorado. Jaime Kostelnik, a geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, said during Tuesday’s event that it’s hard to quantify how quickly vegetation and soil hydrology in burn areas recover, and recovery varies depending on local climate conditions.
She said vegetation recovery in Glenwood Canyon over the first year after the fire, while not uniform, was good, and experts are watching to see what happens this year in terms of further recovery. But she said understanding watershed response in year two and beyond in a burn area “is a complex problem.”
The National Weather Service has been trying to issue flash flood watches in the canyon in time for CDOT to position personnel in preparation for carrying out safety closures of the highway should a flash flood warning be issued. The weather service’s goal is to issue warnings at least 30 minutes ahead of storms.
“I think it’s been working pretty well,” Aldis Strautins, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, said of his agency’s efforts to help CDOT address the threat of flooding in the canyon.