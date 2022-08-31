Molina rancher and Colorado Farm Bureau President Carlyle Currier is welcoming the stark change in this year’s weather, compared to last year.
Monsoonal summer rains have brought relief to Colorado and the Southwest, with area peaks and mountain valleys sharing in the increased moisture, to the benefit of water users such as agricultural producers and domestic utilities.
“It’s been so much better than last year. There’s hardly a comparison,” Currier said.
“Right in my valley we had as much as three inches of rain two weeks ago, so it has the grass growing good and we’re looking at fall pastures looking really good,” he said.
Grand Mesa likewise is “very wet,” with a lot of grass, he said.
He said agriculture this year in the Plateau Valley isn’t back to normal, as most people think they’re going to raise about 75% of crops, but it’s better than last year’s “total disaster” in terms of crops raised and the shortage of irrigation water then.
While the drought isn’t yet broken, “most ranches in western Colorado have much better crops than we had last year,” Currier said.
This week, a report from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and state climatologists said that an active summer monsoon pattern has helped alleviate short-term drought conditions across the Intermountain West, with the amount of acreage in severe to exceptional drought now the smallest it has been in two years. Five percent of Colorado is now in one of those two categories, all in far-southwest and far-southeast Colorado. Southern Mesa County is now in severe drought, and the northern part of the county is in moderate drought.
“In terms of summer moisture, it’s been really good,” said Becky Bolinger, assistant state climatologist at the Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University.
Most areas of the state have seen a decent amount of precipitation that has somewhat eased drought conditions, she said, citing northeast Colorado as a notable exception.
The city of Grand Junction continues to run behind average this year in terms of precipitation, based on official readings at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. As of Tuesday the city had gotten 3.38 inches of precipitation this year, compared to 5.63 inches in a normal year, according to National Weather Service data. As the summer monsoon season got going in earnest, the city picked up an above-average amount of precipitation in July, at 0.93 inches compared to a normal 0.59 inches. But monsoonal moisture this month has somewhat bypassed the city, which through Tuesday had received 0.43 inches of moisture so far in August, compared to 0.88 on average.
“That’s kind of the thing with the monsoon,” said Mark Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. “It’s generally a pattern of increased moisture. It doesn’t necessarily guarantee widespread precipitation. It’s very hit or miss.”
Monsoonal moisture improves the odds of any location getting more rain, but mostly that helps mountains and higher elevations, and it can be more a matter of luck if a storm hits in valleys, he said.
Notably, Colorado’s decent rainfall this summer also has been accompanied by above-average heat, with Grand Junction being no exception in that regard.
According to the drought update released this week, Colorado had the fifth-warmest July monthly average temperature on record and the warmest since 2012. That was driven partly by above-average maximum daily temperatures, but particularly by an average daily minimum temperature of 55.9 degrees, 3.7 degrees above average for the month and the highest average monthly minimum of any month on record for Colorado.
Grand Junction’s average temperature in July was 81.3 degrees, 2.1 degrees above normal. But its average daily minimum temperature was 67 degrees, 3.1 degrees above normal. Through Tuesday, the average daily minimum temperature this month was 65.3 degrees, compared to a normal of 61.7 degrees.
The active monsoon plays a role in this. Miller said that when clouds stick around at night, that leads to less effective cooling because clear skies help let heat escape. Bolinger said active monsoon patterns raise dew points, which have benefits such as minimizing the risk of wildfires spreading out of control, but also limit how low temperatures can drop at night.
She said Colorado has been seeing a trend toward warmer minimum daily temperatures in the summer, “but there’s still a lot of variability there.” The drought year of 2012 had the highest daily minimum summer temperatures Colorado has seen, without help from monsoonal moisture. And 2019 had above-average maximum daily temperatures but below-average minimum temperatures, she said.
An ideal summer would be both cooler and wetter, she said, but she said if Colorado can only have one of those, “warmer and wetter is the way to go.”
“In terms of how it’s played out this summer, I think it’s wonderful. What we’ve seen is it’s helped to recharge the soils,” she said.
The Ute Water Conservancy District, a local domestic water provider, gets its water primarily from watersheds on the Grand Mesa.
“Those monsoons definitely are welcome. It does enable ... some of the reservoirs we rely on to be recharged,” said Greg Williams, assistant manager of the utility.
He said when rain arrives, and brings cooler temperatures, that also reduces water usage for things such as swamp coolers and outside watering.
Williams said this has been a fairly normal water year for Ute Water, but it doesn’t fully alleviate the utility’s concerns, partly in light of what’s going on right now in the West with low water levels in Lakes Mead and Powell.
He said 2019 was a normal water year for Ute Water, but that was followed by two dry years.
“So we’re hoping to get a normal year at least next year,” he said.
As for the more immediate future, it’s looking decidedly drier, both in coming days and the coming fall season.
Miller said a high-pressure system that is building overhead means drier and hot weather is in store for coming days, with temperatures potentially nearing 100 degrees toward the end of the week. Miller said temperatures in Grand Junction have been recorded as reaching 100 degrees this late in the summer only twice, with 100-degree days recorded on Sept. 1 of 2019 and Sept. 4 of 1995.
Miller said people planning to be outside over the holiday weekend should be careful not to let the high temperatures sneak up on them, and he added that the threat of fire weather could be renewed if dry conditions persist.
Miller said he thinks the region will be continuing to deal with drought heading into winter and the foreseeable future.
The federal Climate Prediction Center is projecting good odds for above-average temperatures in Colorado in September, and for below-average precipitation in northern Colorado. Looking ahead more seasonally, it says there is a good probability the state will be both warmer and drier than normal through November.
Colorado looks to be heading into a third-straight winter when a La Niña climate pattern, associated with below-normal surface water temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean, is in place. Such years tend to favor northern Colorado over southern Colorado when it comes to winter moisture, and Miller said it’s also shaping up to be a “textbook” La Niña fall for the state that would be warmer and drier than normal.
“Think what happened last year. It just doesn’t set the table well going into winter,” he said.
Said Bolinger, “If the previous two La Niña falls are any indication that would not be good news for this fall coming up. But you know, Mother Nature always likes to throw us for a loop. So maybe fingers crossed that it proves us wrong and we have to go back to the drawing board and say we can’t predict but at least we got more moisture.”