Grand Junction Regional Airport is usually the busiest, most successful airport on Colorado’s Western Slope, but in 2022, one of its main competitors soared to the top.
Last year, Montrose Regional Airport saw 233,745 enplanements and 229,395 deplanements, serving a total of 463,140 passengers. That was enough to lift Montrose past Grand Junction for the year, as Grand Junction saw 228,782 enplanements and 231,260 deplanements for a total of 460,042 passengers.
The surge for Montrose Regional Airport came amid a $37 million terminal expansion project. The northern addition at the concourse level was completed in December and the southern addition is anticipated to be completed by July 1 this year. The airport also added 610 new paved parking spaces last year.
“I think 2022 was an important year for us with the progress we’ve made on our terminal and parking. ... Staying customer-focused is the key to getting that done,” said Montrose Regional Airport Director of Aviation Lloyd Arnold. “With regard to Montrose community support, the support of the county commissioners and county management, those are also key factors to our success. We have a very supportive community and board. That’s helpful for us in the long term.”
Arnold believes the options available at Montrose Regional Airport played a role in the airport’s successful year.
Montrose welcomed Southwest Airlines service in 2020 that provides access to hubs such as Denver, Austin and Dallas. Delta Airlines service returned this winter with daily flights to and from Atlanta, making Montrose the only airport on the Western Slope that offers service through Southwest Airlines and Delta Airlines.
United Airlines and American Airlines connections are also available at Montrose Regional Airport, with destinations including Houston and Phoenix.
“We’re just staying customer-focused here in Montrose and we provide a comprehensive flight schedule. We’re very happy with the way things are progressing here,” Arnold said. “We provide a comprehensive service to a lot of hub locations throughout the United States. That’s been the key to our success.”
Why did GJ fall behind?Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said that a driver in the airport’s 2022 statistics and why the airport fell behind Montrose’s in passenger traffic was Delta’s exit in January 2022, ending the only air connection between Grand Junction and Salt Lake City.
Delta carried 85,222 travelers in 2021 to and from Grand Junction, so the loss of that flight has been felt by Grand Junction Regional Airport ever since.
“They made the announcement that they were exiting in December (2021), so it left no time for any airline to fill that gap,” Padalecki said. “Our capacity, our total number of flights and seats in the market was way down in the early part of last year. Even though the flights were full, we were way down in passenger numbers.”
However, as the year went on, Grand Junction saw a bounceback in passenger traffic, thanks partially to airlines like United and American adding capacity to its connections to and from the city. United dedicated a 126-seat Airbus 319 to one of the four daily flights from Grand Junction to Denver as part of that expansion in capacity, and in total, United saw 17,000 more enplanements and 21,000 more deplanements in Grand Junction last year than it did in 2021.
American accounts for 51% of the Grand Junction airport traffic and United is at 43%, according to airport statistics.
Padalecki said Grand Junction Regional Airport returned to “pre-pandemic levels” by the end of the year. This is supported by the airport’s statistics, as October was its busiest month with 23,327 enplanements and 22,324 deplanements.
She said that momentum from the end of the year has carried over into 2023 so far. The airport saw 35,962 passengers this January, a 20.21% increase from 29,916 passengers last January.
“Now that we’re in the first quarter of this year, we see a very different picture than the first quarter of last year,” Padalecki said. “In the first quarter of this year, the airlines have more seats scheduled than they did in the first quarter of 2019 when Delta was still here. Now that that capacity has recovered, despite the fact that we’re still missing Delta and we do miss that service, from a seat perspective, we’ve more than recovered with our busiest first quarter since the pandemic began. We’re confident that we’re back in a healthy state of air service and back on a growth trajectory.”
A huge example of how much air traffic dropped at Grand Junction was the record-setting five-month stretch in 2021. From June through October, the airport average just under 28,000 travelers a month with an all-time record of 28,518 enplanements in October 2021.
HOPES FOR THIS YEARPadalecki believes 2023 will be a “big year” for the airport with traffic rebounding and passengers responding positively to airlines’ increased capacity.
“It’s so important that when they add additional service that the community uses it, which they’ve done,” she said. “We’re grateful for that and excited to see that continue throughout the rest of the year. That’ll be critical in order for us to maintain a growth trajectory when it comes to air service.”
About $40 million of construction work is planned for various airport projects this year, making this the busiest year of construction at the airport on record.
One of the projects resulting from that construction will be a $2.9 million parking lot expansion that will add 900 parking spots. The Grand Junction Airport Authority Board of Commissioners approved the contract for the project at its most recent meeting.
In November, the airport tripled its hourly parking rates from $2 per hour to $6 per hour. The daily parking rate also rose from $10 to $12.
The airport earned $1,783,696 in parking revenue in 2022, with $369,085 (nearly 21%) of that coming in November and December. This January, the airport saw $182,662 in parking revenue, a 31.1% increase from last January ($121,929).
Future Terminal ExpansionLike Montrose, Grand Junction Regional Airport hopes to offer a better experience for travelers by expanding its terminal in the near future.
“We just completed an airport development plan to really inform the next steps when it comes to growth and development at the airport, including the terminal,” Padalecki said.
“Right now, the terminal is adequately sized for the service we have, but in the secure area, things can get a little bit tight now that we have larger aircraft, so we would really like to see an expansion of the passenger boarding area that would add an additional gate. That’s something we anticipate designing this year and we’ll hopefully move into the construction phase by 2025 with the help of the different federal assistance programs that are available for funding.”
The airport’s seasonal routes have already started to return with Allegiant Airlines now offering a nonstop flight between Grand Junction and Mesa, Arizona.
On June 1, Allegiant will resume nonstop service from Grand Junction to Los Angeles International Airport.