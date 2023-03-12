Grand Junction Regional Airport is usually the busiest, most successful airport on Colorado’s Western Slope, but in 2022, one of its main competitors soared to the top.

Last year, Montrose Regional Airport saw 233,745 enplanements and 229,395 deplanements, serving a total of 463,140 passengers. That was enough to lift Montrose past Grand Junction for the year, as Grand Junction saw 228,782 enplanements and 231,260 deplanements for a total of 460,042 passengers.

