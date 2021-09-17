After seven years of airport master plan meetings, the Montrose Board of County Commissioners signed a $33 million airport terminal expansion agreement to provide for growth at the airport.
The air-travel growth of Montrose Regional Airport has outpaced projections and is on track to set a record for total travelers this year, according to a news release on Thursday.
After decreased travelers during the pandemic, the airport enplanements in April, May, June, July and August have set new highs.
From 2015-2018, Montrose Regional Airport was the fastest-growing airport for commercial airline passenger activity, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautics Annual Report.
“This is exciting news for Montrose Regional Airport and the entire region,” said Aviation Director Lloyd Arnold in the news release. “The addition of Southwest Airlines in 2020 has only added to the growth that we have been experiencing. I am grateful to the commissioners for their support and visionary approach to this project. This terminal expansion will help serve Montrose County for several years to come.”
For the commission, it was a logical decision to support the expansion.
“The airport is one of the largest economic contributors in Montrose County,” Commissioner Roger Rash said. “I am incredibly proud of the work of both county and airport staff over the past several years to put this project together. This project has been discussed and presented at countless public meetings and done so in a transparent and open process.
“This expansion will be a great addition to the airport and cements Montrose Regional Airport as a Western Slope hub.”
The official contract, awarded to FCI Constructors, was for $33,131,241. The expansion will include 30,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor terminal construction, 8,000 square feet of terminal renovation, parking lot reconstruction, Ground Service Equipment parking and associated utilities.
The county had budgeted $10 million for the airport expansion in this year’s budget and is working on projections for 2022.
The Federal Aviation Administration is supporting this project with a $12,265,724 grant from the Airport Improvement Fund. The remainder of the funds will be secured through debt issuance for the airport.
The expansion is estimated to take two years to complete. The airport will remain fully operational during the renovation.