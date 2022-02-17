With the body-parts scandal surrounding Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in mind, the Colorado House gave final approval to a bill Wednesday that would give state inspectors the authority to enter funeral homes to monitor their activities.
The measure, HB1073, came about, in part, because owners of that Montrose funeral home allegedly were chopping up body parts and selling off pieces — or in some cases whole bodies — and then turning over fake cremated remains of deceased loved ones to their families without their knowledge or approval.
“It was one of the nation’s largest body sale crimes that has occurred,” said Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, who introduced the bill with Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, and Sens. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, and Don Coram, R-Montrose.
“The owner there happened to be chopping up body parts and selling them around the world, selling whole bodies, and then giving the families pieces of concrete and ashes that weren’t their family members,” Soper added. “There’s at least 300 victims in my district who told me when they received the ashes that weren’t ashes ... and they had the FBI knocking on their door who said, ‘That’s not your loved one in the box in the ground,’ every single person described that as the second death.”
Soper said inspectors with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Division of Professions and Occupations, which also regulates crematoriums, have more authority to inspect hair salons than funeral homes.
The matter is the subject of a federal criminal case against Sunset owners and operators Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, who together also operated a side body-part business known as Donor Services at the same location as the Montrose funeral home.
The pair are facing six counts of making shipments containing fraudulently obtained remains between 2015 and 2017, and three counts of violating federal regulations on transporting biological material, some of which tested positive for Hepatitis C.
The case, filed in U.S. District Court in Denver, is set for trial in the summer.
“Donor Services’ primary source of income was harvesting and marketing for sale purportedly donated human remains, such as heads, torsos, arms, legs, or entire bodies, to customers who used the remains for scientific, medical, or educational purposes,” the indictment against the two reads.
“The topic of (body part) donation was raised by Hess or Koch, and specifically rejected by the families,” the indictment adds. “In such circumstances, despite lacking any authority whatsoever, Hess and Koch harvested body parts from, or otherwise prepared entire bodies of, hundreds of decedents for body broker services.”
The suit says families were typically charged $1,000 for cremations that never occurred.
Federal prosecutors said the scheme may have actually began in 2010 and ended in 2018, when the two businesses were dissolved. A federal grand jury indicted the two in 2020.
Soper’s bill, which passed 53-10, now heads to the Senate for more debate.
His bill isn’t the first time lawmakers have tried to address the issue. In 2020, Soper also got a law enacted that makes it a felony to tamper with human remains. Previously, it was only a misdemeanor.
In 2018, Coram and Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, passed a bill to prevent crematoriums to also own non-transplant tissue banks.
“That abuse of a corpse law that passed in unanimously in this chamber 2020, I had hoped would never be used,” Soper said in explaining why a new law needed to be enacted. “However, it is now being used. We have a Coloradan who was being charged with abuse of a corpse.”
Soper was referring to former Lake County coroner Shannon Kent, who along with his wife, Staci, currently are facing multiple counts, including five counts of abusing a corpse and unlawful cremation, among other charges.