A Montrose County employee earned quite the honor recently.
Shan Stratton, who works for the Montrose County Road and Bridge Department, became the national champion motor grader operator in the American Public Works Association’s National Snow Roadeo in Loveland.
Not only did he win that top prize, but Stratton also placed third in the skid steer competition.
John Scharnhorst, Montrose County road and bridge operator, also brought home medals with a fourth-place finish in the motor grader competition and was sixth overall in the loader category.
The roadeo competitions are specific to each piece of equipment (loader, skid steer, and motor grader) and include a diagnostic, course, and written examination. Competitors are then ranked by their cumulative scores.
Stratton placed first overall in motor grader with a cumulative score of 1,440 points (880 course, 200 diagnostic, 360 written) and led the field by more than 50 points.
He beat five-time champion Spencer Esch of the Bureau of Reclamation. Scharnhorst was close behind in fourth with 1,225 total points (765 course, 100 diagnostic, and 360 written) in the motor grader.
Stratton scored 1,540 in the skid steer (1,050 course, 150 diagnostic, and 340 written) for a third-place finish, and Scharnhorst finished with 1,360 in the loader (750 course, 250 diagnostic, and 360 written) for sixth overall.
“I am incredibly proud of not only Shan and John, but the entire team,” said Brandon Wallace, Road and Bridge superintendent. “Shan and John are the best at what they do and it shows. These are the operators that are taking care of our high-country roads and roads countywide. Their skills and abilities are not only saving time and money, but helping to create safe roads for our entire county.”
Stratton said it was the day-to-day work with the county that helped prepare him for the competition.
“I am honored to win this award,” said Stratton. “The entire staff works hard year-round, and I think that the additional time required on the motor grader this year helped me prepare for this competition. I am proud to be able to represent the county at this level. Thank you to my mentors and the great road and bridge team that has helped me learn over the years.”
This was the 40th annual American Public Works Association Western Snow and Ice Conference and National Snow Roadeo. The conference offers certification, resources and engagement and fuels attendees’ collective mission of advancing the development of operators, supervisors and managers in snow operations.