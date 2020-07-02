Several years ago, nurses and social workers with the Montrose County School District presented to local leaders they about the dangers of vaping, especially by kids and teenagers. The district, the city council, the mayor, the county commissioner, anyone with authority willing to listen.
“At that time, basically nobody was doing anything about vaping for adults or anybody, but the city of Montrose probably became the first city in Colorado to ban vaping in public places like restaurants and bars,” said Montrose County School District Superintendent Stephen Schiell. “They saw what our nurses and social workers were presenting and they were very, very, very concerned about what was happening.”
That concern has turned into legal action against the biggest e-cigarette producer in the United States. On Monday, the district elected to join more than 100 other districts around the nation in a lawsuit against Juul.
Schiell believes schools in the district are among the worst in the nation when it comes to students vaping.
“We do surveys with our students every couple of years regarding behaviors and what they do and don't do,” Schiell said. “Many school districts in Colorado do this, too. Most of the states in America are doing the same kinds of surveys. In America, Colorado is No. 1 in the country for vaping by teens. Our area, not necessarily the school district but we are the biggest school district in the area (the state's divided up in these surveys into half a dozen or so areas), we're No. 1 in Colorado. What does that tell you about us? We're the No. 1 region in America for teen vaping.”
Between 100-150 districts in total are involved in the litigation. More than 90 of those districts, including Montrose County, are being represented by Frantz Law Group's William Shinoff, who addressed district administrators himself in May and convinced the district to join the case.
Shinoff, who will be handling the case from San Francisco, hopes for a trial next summer.
“What we're trying to do is get the district the financial resources necessary to deal with this issue because this is an issue that isn't going away and is only getting worse,” Shinoff said. “It's taking up a lot of their financial resources to deal with this. We want to be able to provide them with the resources to be able to educate the students on the harms of this product. Hopefully, through this education, maybe they'll either avoid using it or stop using it.”
The lawsuit's goal is for Juul to establish funds for districts' educational efforts nationwide.
“What we want to be able to do, like how Big Tobacco got their wrists spanked many years ago, all schools would get additional funds to teach our children and our community the dangers of vaping,” Schiell said. “It's not an OK or acceptable alternative to smoking. It's just as bad, if not worse. Also, we could possibly have vaping detection devices in restrooms in our schools. It's just to help the kids in our community understand the dangers.”
District 51 has no plans to get involved in the lawsuit. The district did issue a statement about vaping:
"Vaping is an ongoing issue in many school district across the U.S., including D51. We support any changes that help reduce the use of vaping products and encourage everyone not to vape."