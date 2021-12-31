A man accused of stealing $20,000 from his employer where he served as its chief financial officer, appeared in court Thursday.
Bernhard “Bernd” Feldhaus, 59, of Montrose, is accused of trying send a $20,000 payment from Grand Junction Media, to a company called JBF Consulting & Accounting, which is owned by Feldhaus’s wife, Jessica Feldhaus, and registered to their address in Montrose.
The payment did not go through after the theft was discovered and the bank was alerted. Feldhaus denied having taken anything else when confronted about the payment, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Feldhaus is said to have added as authorized invoicing accounts in the company’s payables system JBF Consulting & Accounting, as well as another company, BCF Services, for which Bernd Feldhaus is the registered agent and which is also registered to the Feldhaus residence.
Feldhaus started with Grand Junction Media, which operates The Daily Sentinel, in July of 2021, and police said the attempted theft occurred in early November. He is no longer with the company.
According to the affidavit, a previous case involving a similar situation in Colorado Springs in 2016 was dismissed in May, though the case was sealed.
Feldhaus has been charged with theft and cybercrime, each punishable by 1-12 years in jail, as well as forgery and criminal impersonation, all felonies.
After appearing in the Grand Junction court, Feldhaus was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, on the condition that he surrenders his passport.