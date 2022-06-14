A 44-year-old Montrose man has been sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced on Monday that Jared Newman was sentenced to 55 months in prison as part of a plea agreement.
Newman was the ringleader of a bogus billing fraud scheme while employed as a subcontractor working in the warehouse at the Western Area Power Administration in Montrose, a news release said.
Western Area Power Administration is a government agency within the U.S. Department of Energy that is responsible for supplying and marketing electricity generated from federal dams to public entities within the U.S.
As part of Newman’s scheme, he enlisted the assistance of friends and family members to create various shell companies that were used to submit fraudulent invoices to Western Area Power for goods which were never provided to the government.
After receiving funds for the nonexistent goods, Newman and his associates split the stolen funds, the release said.
Newman received his funds by way of “kickbacks” which totaled $652,292. Newman used most of the funds to support his lavish lifestyle, including a private airplane and a vacation home on Lake Havasu in Arizona.
As part of his sentence, Newman will be responsible for paying back the administration’s total loss of $879,392 to the government as restitution.
“This was a complex fraud, carried out over a long period of time, and it resulted in a substantial loss to the government,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “We will go after anyone who cheats the government for their own personal gain.”
U.S. District Court Judge Regina Rodriguez sentenced the defendant Jared Newman on June 8.