Montrose resident Joseph Davis was sentenced to more than 12 years, or 151 months, in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
The Colorado Department of Justice announced the decision.
“Significant drug prosecutions like this are a high priority for our office, particularly when it involves a smaller community,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said in the press release. “The length of this sentence — more than twelve years — demonstrates just how seriously we take this criminal activity. We commend our law enforcement partners, including the (Drug Enforcement Administration), the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montrose County Police Department for their excellent work.”
According to court documents and information contained in the plea deal, as well as facts presented at sentencing, Davis was a mid-level dealer of meth in Montrose. He received and distributed pounds of methamphetamine for profit.
The court documents show he distributed methamphetamine from his Montrose residence. His wife and co-defendant, Naomi Vaughn, is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2. Cases against 11 additional alleged co-conspirators are pending, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Colorado.
“This sentencing sends a clear message that those who seek to sell this poison in our community will be caught and dealt with severely,” Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Deanne Reuter said in the press release. “The DEA and our law enforcement partners across the state are committed to eradicating the illegal sale and distribution of methamphetamine and other hard drugs plaguing our communities.”