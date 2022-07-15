A Montrose man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a drug trafficking scheme.
Omar Briceno-Quijano, 31, accepted a plea deal agreement to plead guilty to his roll in illegal drug activity between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 18, 2019.
There charges were conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Briceno-Quijano was mainly living in Mexico and was involved in sending illegal narcotics from Mexico to the Western Slope including to Montrose.
Once the drugs arrived in the United States and Colorado, Briceno-Quijano would receive telephone calls from drug customers, then he would contact a drug courier, who would deliver the narcotics to the customer. One way the defendant received drug proceeds was through electronic wire transfers of funds from Colorado to Mexico.
Judge Christine M. Arguello sentenced Briceno-Quijano on Thursday. In addition to 14 years in prison, he will serve a term of five years of supervised release.
“This defendant was a ring-leader in a major drug trafficking operation, impacting a small community in Colorado,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “This was a lengthy prosecution that involved 13 defendants. This significant sentence demonstrates our commitment to work with our law enforcement partners to keep offenders from dealing drugs on our streets.”
IRS-CI, DEA Rocky Mountain Division-Montrose Post of Duty, the Montrose Police Department, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, and the Seventh Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Service investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorneys Alexander Duncan and Zachary Phillips handled the prosecution.
This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.