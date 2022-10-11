052022-Thunder Mountain-CPT
Buy Now

Thunder Mountain Elementary School, 3063 F 1/2 Road, will have a new mascot by spring.

 Christopher Tomlinson

A Montrose elementary school has picked a new mascot name, while a Grand Junction elementary school is still in the decision-making process.

Both schools were forced to make a name change for their mascots because of a 2021 Democrat-sponsored bill that became law when Senate Bill 116 was signed that required Native American nicknames and mascots to change.