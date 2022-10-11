A Montrose elementary school has picked a new mascot name, while a Grand Junction elementary school is still in the decision-making process.
Both schools were forced to make a name change for their mascots because of a 2021 Democrat-sponsored bill that became law when Senate Bill 116 was signed that required Native American nicknames and mascots to change.
That included the mascot Thunderbirds, which was the mascot for both Johnson Elementary School in Montrose and Thunder Mountain Elementary School in Grand Junction.
In late September, Johnson Elementary School transitioned from the Thunderbirds to the Timberwolves.
After a process that included staff, parent and student input, school officials revealed the new mascot at a school assembly on Sept. 30, the Montrose Daily News reported.
“Wolves live in a pack culture where each one takes care of one another, encouraging and supporting those in need. They are highly social creatures and thrive with one another,” said Johnson Elementary School Principal Kirsten Bloomfield in the Daily Press story.
Now, Thunder Mountain Elementary needs to settle on a name change.
According to Karrie Kuklish, marketing and communications specialist for Mesa County Valley School District 51, the school is still in the process of picking a new mascot name.
Kuklish spoke to Thunder Mountain Elementary School principal Amy Frazier on Monday and she said that the school is still working on making that change.
According to Kuklish, the school is consulting with key stakeholders in the school and school district and their goal is to reveal the new mascot sometime in the spring of 2023 before the deadline from the state.
Schools that don’t comply with the new state law are subject to a possible $25,000 fine per month.
The Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs compiled the list for offensive mascot names. Thunderbirds were the only non-human mascot of the two dozen schools required to change Indigenous mascots.
Thunderbirds are known in some Native American lore as powerful spirits presenting as birds.
There were 10 elementary schools in Colorado required to drop the Thunderbird name due to the state law.
In a Daily Sentinel story in May, Fraizer said she was disappointed the school would have to change mascots.
“The Thunderbird has been a source of great school pride for our school, so we will absolutely miss that. We’ve identified as Thunderbirds for many, many years, but now that this decision has been made, we’re looking at it as an opportunity to really gain some consensus from our community,” she said in the May article.
The school has embraced the name Thunderbirds over the years and the school's website still welcomes visitors with the greeting “Welcome to Thunder Mountain Elementary! Where all of our Thunderbirds SOAR!”
In the previous article, Fraizer said they were looking at this fall for the name change, but that has now switched to spring 2023.
The deadline for schools to comply with the law is June 1, 2023.
Central High School was required to move away from its old Native American in a headdress logo. The school kept the name Warriors but changed from the headdress to a red shield with the letter "C" on it.
Johnson Elementary School was the third Montrose school to be required to make a change. Montrose High School switched from Indians to Red Hawks and Montrose Middle School changed from Braves to Bears.