A Montrose woman was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for her role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn announced on Friday that Naomi Vaughn, 36, received a sentence of 87 months, to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.
According to court documents, as well as facts presented at sentencing, Vaughn and her co-defendant Joseph Davis, who is her husband, were mid-level dealers of methamphetamine in the Montrose area, receiving and distributing multiple pounds of methamphetamine for profit.
Davis was released on parole in 2019 for a previous conviction of drug distribution after he served a portion of a 10-year prison sentence.
Vaughn began the current criminal activity shortly after Davis was released on parole. That’s when authorities say the couple distributed methamphetamine from their Montrose residence.
Davis was previously sentenced to more than 12 years for his involvement in the drug conspiracy.
“Montrose is an important community on the Western Slope,” Dunn said. “Drug rings operating in small communities can have a devastating impact on the quality of life.
“I commend our federal and local law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly with our prosecutors to make a real difference for everyone who lives in Montrose and the surrounding area.”
DEA Special Agent in Charge Deanne Reuter said harsh sentences help in the fight against drugs.
“This sentencing sends a clear message that those who seek to sell this poison in our community will be caught and dealt with severely,” she said.
“The DEA and our law enforcement partners across the state are committed to eradicating the illegal sale and distribution of methamphetamine and other hard drugs plaguing our communities.”
The investigation in this matter was conducted by the DEA, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the Montrose County Police Department, and the Seventh Judicial District Drug Task Force.