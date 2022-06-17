As a new federal initiative kicks off to phase out the use of disposable plastic products and packaging on Interior Department lands over the next decade, the Colorado National Monument stands out as an example of a National Park Service site that already has gone far in doing just that.
Last seek Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued an order seeking to reduce the procurement, sale and distribution of single-use plastic products and packaging, with a goal of phasing out single-use plastic products on all lands managed by the Interior Department by 2032.
According to Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, under an option allowed during the Obama administration, about 23 Park Service sites barred the sales of disposable plastic water bottles. Among them were Arches, Bryce, Canyonlands, Grand Canyon and Mount Rushmore national parks, and, in Colorado, just one site, Colorado National Monument.
In 2017, the Trump administration rescinded the prior policy. Arlene Jackson, spokesperson for Colorado National Monument, said that meant the ban was lifted and the Park Service could no longer dictate that bottled water could not be sold.
“However, the National Park Service staff here and our nonprofit association felt that we wanted to continue to not sell the bottled water,” she said.
The nonprofit Colorado National Monument Association sells the merchandise at the monument’s visitor gift shop, using revenues to help support the monument. Jackson said monument staff asked the association when the ban was lifted if it wanted to go back to selling bottled water, but the association and monument staff agreed not to reverse course, for environmental and business reasons. Bottle-filling stations for water already had been installed in the monument, and the gift store has been selling a variety of reusable bottles.
The store doesn’t sell other bottled beverages, either. Jackson noted that for people wanting to make such purchases, the city of Fruita is just seven miles from the visitor center.
John Lintott, co-executive director of the monument association, said a lot of visitors ask if the store sells bottled water, and store staff point to the reusable bottles the store sells and the nearby filling station.
He’s glad bottled water isn’t sold, as he thinks it would result in a huge amount of litter in the monument, intentional or not. This could include bottles being blown from overlooks down cliffs and into canyons.
“Any visitor up there could set their bottle down to take a picture and all it would take is a little breeze to send it over the edge,” he said.
Past documentation that PEER has compiled from some park sites, available at https://peer.org/wp-content/uploads/attachments/4_5_16_Park_Bottle_reports.pdf, includes a 2013 memo from Colorado National Monument in support of it implementing a bottle ban. The memo cited increased litter associated with disposable plastic bottles along Rim Rock Drive, and along canyon rims and within inner canyons.
“These bottles are also the largest contributor to litter along ledges below the canyon rims and can be costly and dangerous to remove,” the memo said.
Lintott remembers once visiting a park in the southeastern United States, and concluding that it clearly was an area that didn’t subscribe to the idea of using reusable water bottles.
“There were just empty bottles like mountains over the trash cans,” said Lintott, who said it made him glad Colorado National Monument and the association operate the way they do.
Haaland’s order, which applies not just to the National Park Service, but also agencies including the Bureau of Land Management, requires, among other things, that bureaus and offices submit plans with schedules and targets to progress toward phasing out single-use plastic products by 2032.
Such efforts are a bigger undertaking for larger Park Service sites that have more visitor services, such as restaurants, and that work with commercial concessionaires. Lintott said just a few food items, such as energy bars and bags of mixed nuts, are sold at the store in the monument. He said the association has worked with vendors to reduce the amount of plastic packaging used for souvenirs and other store items.
Chandra Rosenthal with PEER voiced excitement about Haaland’s initiative. PEER had been pushing for banning plastic water bottles in parks.
“We were just targeting plastic water bottles because they are the largest source in the waste stream. But this (initiative) is broader. This is single-use plastics entirely,” she said.
Agency actions also are to include annual reporting on progress toward the plastic-reduction goals. Rosenthal said transparency in tracking waste is important, given that different presidential administrations come in with different agendas. Being able to show things such as how much a park has to pay for trash removal leads to public support for reducing plastics and makes it harder for future administrations to undo what progress has been made, she said.
According to PEER, in 2016 the National Park Service reported that Arches and Canyonlands national parks had cut their waste streams by 15%, and their recycling loads by 25%, through their bottle bans. For the Grand Canyon, those respective reductions were 20% and 30%. Colorado National Monument reported a 10% reduction in its recycling load at the time, PEER said.
In rescinding plastic bottle bans in 2017, the Park Service said it was acting in order to expand hydration options for hikers and other park visitors, and that the ban removed the healthiest beverage choice at some parks while still allowing sales of bottled sweetened drinks.
“While we will continue to encourage the use of free water bottle filling stations as appropriate, ultimately it should be up to our visitors to decide how best to keep themselves and their families hydrated during a visit to a national park, particularly during hot summer visitation periods,” Michael Reynolds, then the acting National Park Service director, said in a news release at the time.
According to PEER, the International Bottled Water Association had sought to keep park sites from being allowed to end bottled water sales by concessionaires. An association spokesperson, Jill Culora, told the Daily Sentinel Thursday her group is following the Biden administration’s initiative but has no comment on it for now.