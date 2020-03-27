Colorado National Monument has closed its campground and its two picnic areas as it seeks to continue providing access to the public while minimizing the threat from COVID-19 even as visitation has spiked in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Thursday closed its playgrounds and camping facilities including yurts and cabins at its state parks, though the parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines, remain open. Some picnic areas, fishing piers and other areas where people congregate may be closed as needed.
CPW said it acted based on the stay-at-home order Gov. Jared Polis issued to state residents Wednesday, along with the advice of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Arlene Jackson, the National Park Service spokeswoman for Colorado National Monument, said it has closed its picnic areas at Devils Kitchen by the Grand Junction entrance to the monument, and at Saddlehorn, near the monument visitor center, which also is closed. It also has closed the Saddlehorn campground.
She said part of what drove the decision to close the campground was concern about safety when it came to cleaning the restrooms.
“The other part was just, we were attracting people from out of the area. We really want to encourage people to stay home or stay local,” she said.
She said some people who called the Park Service talked about coming from places such as Denver, Summit County or the Moab area.
“We didn’t want to encourage that behavior,” she said.
She indicated that the Polis directive was just one factor contributing to its decision to close the picnic areas.
While Devils Kitchen has a picnic area, its parking lot also is used by people to access several trailheads. Jackson said the parking lot usage was at the point where it was difficult to maintain social distancing between people, both in the lot and on a short stretch of trail to Rim Rock Drive where the various trailheads are. Another concern was people lining up to use a portable toilet that’s stationed at Devils Kitchen because freezing temperatures have prevented the opening of a restroom there.
A small parking area off Rim Rock Drive remains open for people wanting to hike trails in that area.
With many people off of work and out of school due to the COVID-19 threat, and areas such as Moab essentially closed to tourism, Colorado National Monument is seeing a jump in visitation. Jackson said visitor numbers have been double what they normally are for this time of year over the last two weeks, and 150% of normal during peak daily hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another enticement for visitors is that, at the direction of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, the Park Service has waived visitation fees during the COVID-19 crisis, for those of its sites that it hasn’t closed.
Jackson said the monument has had problems with people illegally parking along Rim Rock Drive and throwing trash from their vehicles. She said if the agency continues to have problems with social distancing, traffic violations and litter it may have to re-evaluate keeping Colorado National Monument open.
“Our intention is that we want to keep this open. We want this place to be a place where the community can come and hike and relax and take in something besides the news that’s bombarding us. But at the same time we really need the help of the folks who are visiting us to be able to abide by the rules,” Jackson said.
She said if people can’t find a place to park at a trail head, they should find another trail to hike. “(Mesa) County has many trails that are not used nearly as much and we just need people to spread out,” she said.
Local trail options include numerous Bureau of Land Management trails, and BLM campgrounds also remain open in the region. BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said the agency continues to emphasize the need to practice social distancing “and enjoy public lands with health and safety as a priority.”
On Thursday Brad and Barbara Kemper took their dog for a walk at Corn Lake, part of the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park.
They said they try to walk him every day and were glad the parks are still open so they could do that.
“The sun and the fresh air probably do more to strengthen your immune system than anything you could do,” Brad said. “So we’re out getting some exercise and enjoying the day.”
The two are semi-retired, and Brad makes guitars out of his home shop, so neither is among the many who have been laid off locally in recent weeks.
Said Barbara, ”People really don’t know where their confidence is, but we have ours where we’re at. We just kind of continue on trying to move forward.”
Daily Sentinel reporter Dan West contributed to this story.