When a ranger now working at Colorado National Monument attended a federal law enforcement basic training class in 2019, he was one of more than 21,000 students looking to learn more about law and policy, firearms, use of force, control tactics and patrol skills.
When Ranger Sean Nelb was finished with the 17-week class, he had earned a singular distinction, being named the 2019 Honor Graduate as the top-performing participant in the class. Nelb was honored by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia, last week in a ceremony there that was postponed a year due to the pandemic.
“It wasn’t something I set out to go do when I first went to the training,” Nelb said of finishing at the top of his class.
According to a Park Service news release, earning the distinction requires near-perfect academic performance, exceptional physical fitness and outstanding proficiency in firearms and other skills testing.
Arguably, Nelb was a late-bloomer when it comes to some of those areas.
“I was actually never an athlete in high school. I really didn’t get into doing anything really athletic until I started rock climbing in college,” Nelb said.
He said he enjoyed the shooting part of the class the most — “it was just fun” — but didn’t growing up shooting guns.
“I didn’t have a whole lot of firearms experience before I went into law enforcement,” he said.
He said the training also included a lot of constitutional law classes, which he found quite interesting.
Nelb, 40, grew up mostly in Michigan, where he earned an undergraduate degree in philosophy in Albion College. He later earned a master’s degree in recreation resource management at the State University of New York in Syracuse.
Nelb began working with the National Park Service in 2010 at Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming.
In 2013 he started working seasonally in law enforcement, going through a training academy for seasonal employees that the Park Service offers. He worked at Canyonlands National Park in 2016, staying there for about three years.
The basic training class he attended in 2019 is for full-time law enforcement personnel.
It was followed by 11 weeks of field training at Park Service sites, and Nelb started working at Colorado National Monument early last year, moving here with his wife and two kids.
He said participants in the basic training class are tested in all kinds of categories and it’s hard to do well in any of them. Those who do — typically eight or 10 a year — receive honor graduate awards, and the person who ranks the highest in academics out of those receiving the awards is recognized as the honor grad of the year, Nelb said.
The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center hosts training for multiple agencies, such as Customs and Border Protection, the Secret Service, and Park Police, at several locations.
National Park rangers attend the Land Management Police Training program, along with officers from the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service and Department of Defense.
Nelb was chosen honor graduate for 2019 from among basic-training students in all program areas. The last time a Park Service ranger had received the honor was in 2003. However, another Park Service ranger, Dillon O’Brien of Yosemite National Park in California, received the 2020 award, which also was presented at the recent ceremony.
“It’s been a while (for the Park Service) and then they got two in a row,” Nelb said.
Colorado National Monument Superintendent Nathan Souder said in the Park Service release, “Ranger Nelb is a great example of the high standards and quality of our law enforcement workforce, at Colorado National Monument and across the National Park Service. We are very fortunate to have a truly outstanding group of rangers here at the monument.”
“We’re really proud of him,” Arlene Jackson, public information officer for the monument, said of Nelb. “He’s certainly an extremely qualified and just super ranger in the field, in the interactions I’ve had with him over the past year, year-and-a-half,” she said.
Nelb said that in his job he deals with things such as accidents, driving-under-the-influence cases, potential suicidal subjects, and resource violations like vandalism and illegal camping.
He’s glad he was hired to work at Colorado National Monument.
“I like Grand Junction a lot and I like working at the monument,” Nelb said. “I like its proximity to an urban area despite its wide-open spaces. It kind of leads to different management issues than if you work in similar terrain in a remote area.”
He said the recent awards event “was a bigger deal than I thought it would be, that’s for sure. There were a lot of people there from a lot of agencies.”