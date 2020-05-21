The National Park Service on Wednesday announced some halting steps toward getting Colorado National Monument back to normal, or at least the new normal of life in the time of COVID-19.
Among them, starting today monument visits no longer will be free, putting an end to the temporary fee waiver that went into effect there after the coronavirus’ outbreak. Also, the parking area is being reopened at the popular Devil’s Kitchen trail head and the Cold Shivers Overlook also is being reopened. The size of groups that meet at those spots is now within eased COVID-19 health guidelines, said monument spokeswoman Arlene Jackson.
In addition, operations are being partially restored at the Saddlehorn Visitor Center. The gift shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and Park Service staff will provide information outside the center. However, the exhibit area and theater at the center remain closed for now.
The picnic areas at Saddlehorn and Devils Kitchen also remain closed for public health reasons, as does the monument’s campground. Jackson said a factor in keeping the campground closed is that the Park Service doesn’t currently have a campground host. She noted that such hosts typically tend to be retired and in a more vulnerable age group when it comes to COVID-19.
“We’re in the process of working to try to get somebody in as quickly as we can,” she said.
Unlike some National Park Service parks, monuments and other sites, Colorado National Monument never closed altogether during the pandemic. Rim Rock Drive and hiking trails have remained open, with those trails proving to be popular attractions.
Nationally, Park Service sites have been in the process of reopening in the case of closed sites, and restoring more facilities and services in the case of locations such as Colorado National Monument.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt had instructed open sites to waive fees, and at the monument, the move helped reduce physical interactions conducive to virus spread. As a continued health precaution, entrance fee payments and gift shop sales will be limited to credit card transactions. Entrance fees also may be paid online at www.recreation.gov.
Jackson didn’t have an estimate available on what revenues were lost by waiving fees. She noted that a lot of local residents buy the annual pass to the monument. Eighty percent of entrance fees stay within the monument, and are used for projects that relate to visitation, such as trail work and restrooms. Twenty percent of revenues go to the National Park Service as a whole.
Park Service data shows that April visitation at the monument was 31,180, 12.5% lower than the same month last year. More than 4,400 hikers were part of the April tally. Year-to-date visitation totaled nearly 88,000 through April, up 1.2% over the same period last year.
Reopening the gift shop also restores a source of revenue for the nonprofit Colorado National Monument Association. It staffs the shop and collects all the revenue, and uses the amount above its operating expenses to support Park Service projects relating to education, interpretation and research.
The Park Service plans to continue taking a phased approach to full operations at the monument.
“We are happy to expand the opportunities for visitors to enjoy Colorado National Monument,” Superintendent Nathan Souder said in a news release. “Along with our Mesa County partners, we ask visitors to continue to do your part to respect others and the environment that makes this place so special.”
Earlier this month, the Park Service announced that Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park was opening some closed roads, and inner canyon routes for day use only, but entry fees were continuing to be waived and campgrounds and the visitor center remain closed. The adjacent Curecanti National Recreation Area also implemented restored access that included to boating and onshore recreation at Blue Mesa Reservoir, but camping, showers and the visitor center at Curecanti remain closed.
At Dinosaur National Monument in northwest Colorado, visitor centers, the Quarry Exhibit Hall, campgrounds, backcountry camping and river trips remain temporarily closed, that park site’s website says. Roads and trails are open.