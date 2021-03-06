Even as temporary closures and other pandemic-related restrictions largely were responsible for an overall drop in visitors to National Park Service sites in 2020, Colorado National Monument was among the numerous exceptions that saw visitor numbers jump.
The Mesa County attraction, which stayed open unlike some Park Service sites that closed during COVID-19’s initial spread last spring, tallied 435,625 recreational visitors last year, up from 397,032 in 2019, a nearly 10% increase.
That contrasts with a 28% decrease nationally in visitors last year to parks, monuments and other sites managed by the Park Service, with total visitor numbers falling to 237 million.
According to the agency, as many as 66 of the 423 parks, monuments and other sites in the National Park System were fully closed for two months or more last year. While Colorado National Monument took measures that at times included closing its campground, picnic areas and visitor center, it also temporarily waived entrance fees, based on a directive at the time from David Bernhardt, then secretary of the Interior, to Park Service sites that remained open.
At that same time earlier last year, ski areas were closing early for the season due to the pandemic, Colorado’s high country wasn’t yet open for summer use, and tourism was being discouraged in Utah’s canyon country, where Arches and Canyonlands national parks were closed. And Mesa County also wasn’t seeing the kind of COVID-19 case numbers that some other areas were experiencing.
“There’s this equation that I think sent a lot of people to the valley because we were this oasis from COVID for such a long time,” said Nathan Souder, superintendent of Colorado National Monument.
Monument visitation last March topped 28,000, up nearly 27% from the same month the prior year. The monument saw a few down months last year, including August, with its 7% drop at a time when the Grizzly Creek Fire closed Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon for two weeks and the 139,000-acre Pine Gulch Fire was darkening the sky with smoke north of Grand Junction. But visitor numbers were up 34% in October and 57% in November, compared to 2019 amounts for the same months, and nearly doubled in December from December 2019. January of this year saw a 72% increase in visitors, nearly topping 28,000.
The monument campground closed for a while last year, but has broken records for tent campers every month since reopening, and that has continued in January and February, Souder said. RV camper numbers were up and down depending on the month last year. Souder said that among other factors, the I-70 closure affected RV users more than tent campers, and with the campground being filled to capacity a lot, tent campers may have taken up sites that otherwise might have been used for RVs.
Souder is expecting monument visitation to continue to be strong throughout this year.
Colorado National Monument was one of 60 Park Service sites nationally that recorded visitation increases last year, despite — or perhaps because of — COVID-19, as people turned increasingly to outside activities as a safe and restorative activity during a pandemic.
Fifteen Park Service sites — none in Colorado — actually set visitation records last year.
VISITATION AT OTHER PARKS
In Colorado, Rocky Mountain National Park had 3.3 million visitors last year, seeing visitation drop from 4.67 million in 2019 after being closed for part of last year. It was still the fourth-most-visited national park, when only parks are considered and not other popular Park Service sites like Blue Ridge Parkway and Golden Gate National Recreation Area.
Curecanti National Recreation Area’s visitation grew to 921,584 from 836,034. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park saw attendance drop from 432,818 in 2019 to 341,620 last year. Both of those sites remained opened all of last year but had some pandemic restrictions on facilities and services.
Dinosaur National Monument’s numbers were down, from 298,965 to 264,145.
Mesa Verde National Park, which was closed for a while last year, saw numbers drop sharply, from 556,203 in 2019 to 287,477 last year.
Arches and Canyonlands, also affected by shutdowns, saw visitation numbers fall respectively from about 1.66 million to about 1.24 million, and from about 734,000 to about 494,000.
Zion National Park also closed for a time, and its annual visitation fell to about 3.6 million from 4.5 million. But it still was the third-most-visited park in the country last year.