Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were able to reunite a wayward moose calf with its mother last week.
The moose calf was trapped in the basement foundation of a Grand County house that burned in last year’s East Troublesome Fire.
Wildlife officers were able to rescue the animal. After it was reunited with its mother, both were relocated to more suitable habitat, according to a Parks and Wildlife news release.
Wildlife officers received a call the morning of Aug. 19 from residents of a subdivision near Grand Lake, reporting that a moose calf had fallen into a 4-foot-deep foundation left when the rest of the structure burned.
The neighbors tried to rescue the calf by creating a ramp with boards that might have allowed the calf to climb out.
But the calf was unable to get enough traction to make the steep climb.
Wildlife officer Serena Rocksund responded to the scene and found the calf with its agitated cow nearby.
“The calf’s mother would come up to the foundation, walk over to the calf and touch muzzles and walk away about 40 yards,” Rocksund said. “The residents saw the calf and mother were stressed and needed help so they called CPW.”
Rocksund tranquilized both the cow moose and calf and they were placed inside a wildlife transport trailer to be relocated.
The moose calf and cow were released near Craig later that afternoon.
“It’s a good reminder that folks need to fence off foundations and cover their window wells because animals can get trapped and die,” said Jer- omy Huntington, area wildlife manager.
“We’ve had some increased reports of human-moose conflicts near Grand Lake since the East Troublesome Fire burn, and we didn’t want to take the risk that this moose might get trapped again if we released it near the burn area.”
Huntington said Parks and Wildlife has been working to increase the moose population near Meeker and Craig.
“So this relocation actually was a win-win for these moose and the CPW project,” Huntington said.