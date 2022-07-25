Moose Day is coming to Grand Mesa and will be packed full of fun information.
Did you know moose can run up to 35 miles per hour and are excellent swimmers?
Or that a bull moose’s antlers can grow up to 1 pound a day.
Those are some of the fun tidbits available to visitors to the 12th annual Grand Mesa Moose Day sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the U.S.Forest Service.
The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30 at Grand Mesa’s U.S. Forest Service Visitor Center.
Colorado’s moose populations are thriving, thanks to successful reintroduction efforts by Parks and Wildlife.
With a population of more than 3,000, images of moose walking through towns, on popular hiking trails or ski slopes are everywhere and recorded almost daily, an agency news release said.
Public curiosity about the largest big game species in Colorado continues to grow as well.
“They are fascinating animals, and it’s great they are doing well in Colorado,” said Trina Romero, Northwest Region Watchable Wildlife coordinator.
“Our management efforts have led to one of the healthiest moose populations in the country, and we are very proud of that. This is a great opportunity for everyone to learn more about how moose are doing in Colorado.”
Grand Mesa Moose Day features various kid-friendly activities, including arts and crafts and prize giveaways throughout the day. Children can earn a prize for going on a hike with a wildlife officer to look for signs of moose activity.
Throughout the day, experts will present moose biology and history presentations and demonstrate how biologists transplant and track moose.
“Most people see moose by accident while hiking, fishing or camping,” said Romero.
“If you suddenly see one, be sure to keep your distance. If you are searching for moose, be prepared with a camera, binoculars or a viewing scope. Perhaps the most important thing to remember is to keep dogs on a leash and far away from moose.”
To get to the event take Colorado Highway 65 from Interstate 70 by Plateau Creek, Exit 49, or drive up U.S. Highway 50 through Cedaredge and follow it up to the Visitors Center.
Bring water and bug repellent. Plan for afternoon rainshowers and/or cooler weather.
