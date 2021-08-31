In the latest incident of moose attacks in Colorado, a Boulder woman was injured Sunday.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to the call of an aggressive moose near Winter Park.
The woman was injured between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. while walking in the dark on the Little Vasquez Road (U.S. Forest Service Road 156) just west of Winter Park.
The woman said the moose knocked her down twice. After the second attack, the woman told wildlife officers that she played dead and the moose left the area.
Afterwards, she hiked out on her own and went to the medical center in Granby, where she was treated for injuries to her back, leg and wrist.
“She was walking in good moose habitat without a light in the dark, so we suspect she walked right into the moose,” said Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Trails next to water often make for a great hiking experience, but they’re also often near great moose habitat. Hikers should choose routes with good visibility and be extra cautious when walking in close proximity to willows and thick habitat.”
This is the second moose conflict near Winter Park in less than a week.
“This incident is a good reminder for folks to give moose plenty of space when recreating outdoors,” said District Wildlife Manager Jacob Kay.
Hikers can help minimize moose conflicts by being smart about where they recreate and plan ahead by looking up trail information and conditions ahead of time, a Parks and Wildlife news release said.
On Aug. 25, a 62-year-old New Mexico man was attacked by a bull moose while running with his two dogs on a trail on the west side of Winter Park.
Several moose conflicts have been reported this summer.
A 79-year-old woman was attacked by a cow moose and severely injured about 9 p.m. on Aug. 13 in a rural area outside a home south of Glenwood Springs.
On Aug. 7, a man walking along a willow bottom heading toward a lake in Clear Creek County was charged by a bull moose he happened to come across.
That man came away uninjured after diving behind a tree, which the bull moose hit.
On May 29 in Steamboat Springs, a man was knocked onto his back and stomped by a cow moose with two calves.
The victim said that his small dog was outside unleashed when he heard it start barking and realized there was a moose in the area.
He stepped forward to grab the dog and that is when the moose charged at him. That man was examined for minor injuries on the site.