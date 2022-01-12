A moose was rescued from a Breckenridge home after getting trapped in a basement on Monday.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded after getting a call at 3:30 p.m. Monday with a report that a moose was trapped in the basement of a house off Ski Hill Road in Breckenridge.
Wildlife officers discovered a moose that had been grazing near a home had fallen through a snow-covered window well and into the home’s basement. Officers then opened doors to create possible exits for the moose, but the moose stayed in the basement because the exit routes required going up a basement staircase.
Wildlife officers then tranquilized the moose and were forced to cut off its antlers so that it could fit up the home’s stairs and reduce further damage to the home.
Moose antlers typically fall off this time of year and the moose will grow new antlers this spring, a CPW news release said.
The next task was to carry the moose up the stairs and get it outside.
Breckenridge Police, Blue River Police, and the Red, White & Blue Fire and EMS all helped CPW wildlife officers get the animal outside where it was safely released back into quality moose habitat.
“It was a great team effort, and other than a small cut on its leg, the moose appeared to be healthy,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Jake Kay.
It’s another example of the many ways wildlife can get into trouble around homes.
“It’s important that window wells allow people in a home to escape in the event of an emergency, but at times they can be hazards to wildlife,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Removing vegetation that may attract wildlife around the vicinity of window wells and covering below ground window wells with approved grates that allow people to escape will reduce the likelihood of wildlife becoming trapped, or in this case, having an unwelcome visitor in the home.”