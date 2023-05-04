This photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Kwak who is facing a first-degree murder charge. Authorities say Kwak and two other teenagers are facing the first-degree murder charges stemming from the death of a 20-year-old Colorado woman who was struck by a rock that investigators say was thrown through her windshield while she was driving.
This photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shows Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik who is facing a first-degree murder charge. Authorities say Karol-Chik and two other teenagers are facing the first-degree murder charges stemming from the death of a 20-year-old Colorado woman who was struck by a rock that investigators say was thrown through her windshield while she was driving.
This photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Koenig who is facing a first-degree murder charge. Authorities say Koenig, and two other teenagers are facing the first-degree murder charges stemming from the death of a 20-year-old Colorado woman who was struck by a rock that investigators say was thrown through her windshield while she was driving.
The three men accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in Jefferson County while throwing rocks through random drivers’ windshields last month were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and attempted assault.
Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak, all 18, face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Alexa Bartell.
Authorities say one of the three teenagers threw a rock through Bartell’s windshield, killing her, just before 11 p.m. on April 19, as the two vehicles passed each other on Indiana Street near the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge.
Each man faces 13 charges filed by the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office: a single count of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree assault, and three counts of attempted second-degree assault.
Bartell’s car was one of several the trio targeted in a spree of rock-throwing attacks that night across west metro Denver, authorities say.
In addition to the attack on Bartell, six other vehicles were damaged and two drivers injured in the spree that spanned Boulder County, Jefferson County, Westminster and Arvada.
Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office initially used cellphone tower location data to zero in on the teenagers as suspects, and later in the investigation spoke to a witness who had been with the teens.
The witness — who left because he felt “something bad” was going to happen — told police that Koenig frequently participated in “destructive behavior” and that, when asked about it, Koenig said he liked to cause “chaos,” according to a sheriff’s office affidavit.
After their arrests, two of the men spoke with police about the attacks; they disagreed on who threw the fatal rock. Karol-Chik said it was Kwak; Kwak said the rock was thrown by Koenig. Koenig declined to speak with police.
Bartell’s family mourned their loss in a statement: “Our beautiful Alexa ... was struck by a large rock thrown through the windshield of her car, tragically taking her life. This was not an accident, but instead – an intentional act of violence and malice by 3 strangers.”