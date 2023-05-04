The three men accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in Jefferson County while throwing rocks through random drivers’ windshields last month were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and attempted assault.

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak, all 18, face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Alexa Bartell.

