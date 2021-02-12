The number of new filers for regular unemployment insurance benefits jumped by the end of last week, bringing to nearly 806,000 the number of Coloradans who have filed for state aid at one time or another since the pandemic began last spring.
As of the week ending Feb. 6, 14,018 more filings were made, up from 11,432 the week before, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
At the same time, the number of displaced Colorado workers who filed for initial claims for federal benefits in a renewed program for self-employed and gig workers was 30,295, the second highest weekly amount since that program — Pandemic Unemployment Aid — was first approved by Congress last March.
But that high amount was because those filers were unable to reopen claims for more than a month, when the old PUA program expired Dec. 26, and the new one was brought online last week.
Those new filers, along with others carried over from the old program, totaled 111,366 continued claims for the PUA program, and another 167,018 continued claims for the other renewed federal program, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides an additional 13 weeks of regular state aid to those whose 26 weeks of benefits had already run out.
Those numbers are expected to spike again later this month when the department allows brand new claims for both programs to be filed for those whose benefits have completely run out. The two programs were extended by Congress at the end of last year, and are good until mid March.
Still, Congress’ latest COVID-19 relief bill is expected to extend both programs even longer. To date, the state has paid out more than $7 billion in all state and federal programs to unemployed Coloradans since the pandemic began.
The department has not updated its county-by-county unemployment insurance filers since mid-December, in part, because it’s still in the process of updating it’s online filing system.
Meanwhile, the department has launched a campaign to help people find new jobs, including offering them support in applying for them.
The department’s jobs website currently lists more than 70,000 open positions statewide in a variety of industries. To learn more, go to cdle.colorado.gov.