There continues to be a decline in the weekly numbers of Coloradans filing new claims for unemployment insurance benefits, but more than 450,000 state workers have received some sort of financial aid because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Thursday that 22,483 more people filed for regular unemployment benefits and 9,125 self-employed and gig workers filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance last week.
That brings the grand total of workers who have filed for unemployment since the pandemic began in March to 451,155, which is about 14.5% of the state’s civilian workforce. The department can’t yet say how many of those people are continuing to receive unemployment (UI) checks, but hope to as more businesses begin to reopen and bring their employees back to work.
The department’s data also can’t say how many of those filers are receiving full benefits, or just augmenting lost wages from working fewer hours, such as full-time employees who are working part time.
While Colorado’s official unemployment rate for April won’t be known until later this month, the U.S. Department of Labor puts the average national seasonally adjusted rate at 15.7% for the week ending May 2.
With another 3 million unemployment insurance filers nationwide, that brings to 36 million the number of people nationally who have received benefits since the public health crisis began.
The number of filers in the six-county area rose 1,562 to 15,574 — with about half of them in Mesa County — through the week ending April 25, the latest county-by-county numbers available.
Add to that the 2,177 self-employed and gig workers, who aren’t eligible for normal UI benefits, who filed in the six counties for the $600 weekly federal assistance in the two weeks that money has been available, again half of which are in Mesa County.
To date, the state has paid out nearly $433 million in benefits.
In February, the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund had about $1.1 billion. Department officials estimate that if payments continue to be so historically high, the fund will become insolvent by the end of this fiscal year, which ends June 30. That happened about 10 years ago during the height of the Great Recession, and the department paid less than a quarter of that amount, about $103 million, in May 2009.
When a state’s UI trust fund becomes insolvent, states are required to borrow money from the federal government until those funds are made solvent again.
“We are paying out a record level of benefits on a weekly basis, far surpassing anything we’ve seen to date with regard to the trust fund,” said Cher Haavind, deputy executive director of the department. “We project solvency will continue through the end of June to early July, at which point we will turn to federal borrowing. We borrowed to shore up funds in the trust fund in the ’80s and also again during the Great Recession. The feds have offered all states zero interest loans to pay benefits to the end of 2020.”
Haavind said it’s too early to know how the state would make the fund solvent again after that, but one thing is likely — it will kick in an extra premium payment on all employers, who pay for that fund through their normal UI premiums.
What that would mean for individual businesses depends on the number of employees each has and what those workers are paid. The state has a complicated formula determining what those rates are, but those increases could be anywhere from 0.58% to 7.4% from what they normally pay each year, said Ryan Gedney, chief economist for the department.