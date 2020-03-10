A local rescue operation to find an airplane that had crashed on Saturday took several hours and, after the safe recovery of the 37-year-old pilot, all that’s left is to clear the crash site and figure out what exactly went wrong.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were responsible for the initial crash investigation.
Allen Kenitzer with the FAA Office of Communications said the plane, a Piper PA-11, struck a cable and then flipped over while attempting to land on a sandbar on the Colorado River.
He said NTSB is leading the investigation and added that accident cleanup is typically the responsibility of the owner (his or her insurance company) and local authorities.
The 911 call reporting the crash came at 11:06 a.m. on Sunday.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Megan Terlecky said the call came from a person who knew and had been contacted by the pilot regarding the crash.
Terlecky said the beacon on the plane had been activated and the GPS coordinates allowed rescuers to find his location. However, the area he crashed in was only accessible via the Colorado River and by helicopter.
A boat was put in the river as a precaution, if helicopter access wasn’t possible. Rescue crews reportedly reached the pilot at 12:17 p.m. and he was flown out from the site at 12:26 p.m.