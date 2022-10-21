More dogs have died from smoke inhalation related to a fire at Pet Particulars in Fruita earlier this week.
Mesa County Animal Services originally took 10 animals into its custody, according to Animal Services Director Doug Frye, five of which were deceased. The deceased included four dogs and a cat.
Of the five that were alive, one went directly to the shelter, and four more, all golden retrievers owned by the same person, were taken for emergency veterinary treatment for smoke inhalation. They were then monitored round-the-clock by different veterinarians.
Since then, several of the dogs have died from smoke inhalation, Frye said, but one is still alive.
“Sometimes with smoke inhalation they can look like they’re improving and improving and improving, and then they’re not,” Frye said.
According to a Pet Particulars Facebook post, the other animals that survived the fire, all little dogs, have been cleared by veterinary professionals, and are dealing with some eye irritation and stress.
“We are forever brokenhearted and changed by this tragedy,” Pet Particulars posted on Facebook.
Frye said Pet Particulars has worked with animal services in the past, and he wasn’t sure about the condition of the building. The owner of the business was out of town on the Uncompahgre Plateau when they got word of the fire and came back.
“It was a tragic situation,” Frye said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews from the Lower Valley Fire Protection District arrived on scene at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday and attacked the fire and worked to rescue the animals.
Lower Valley Fire Protection District Chief Frank Cavaliere said once on-scene crews determined the fire could be attacked aggressively, which means they could safely enter the building, they went in and applied water directly to the fire to minimize damage.
Cavaliere said the fact that animals could be heard in the building, and rescuing the animals was possible, also factored into the decision to be aggressive with the fire.