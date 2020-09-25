Filers for federal unemployment benefits in the six-county area weren’t immune from the false claims that were made in the state and nationwide for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, according to ongoing claims data released by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Of the hundreds of thousands of false PUA claims nationwide, and more than 40,000 in Colorado since that program was created by Congress in April, 1,638 that were filed in the region were false, according to a revised county-by-county database maintained by the department.
Two weeks ago, the department announced that there were so many false claims for the federal program because it didn’t have the same protections that the state’s regular unemployment benefit program has against fraudulent filings, such as wage verification from Colorado employers.
As a result, it appeared that thousands of Coloradans were filing for extra benefits when they actually weren’t.
Still, a number of Coloradans are going without jobs. As of last week, another 5,007 people statewide filed claims for regular unemployment, slightly down from the 5,025 who did so for the week ending Sept. 12.
In the six counties here — Delta, Garfield, Moffat, Mesa, Montrose and Rio Blanco — there also was a slight drop in new filers, 248 by the end of last week compared to 267 the week before. In all, nearly 24,000 residents in those counties have filed for benefits at one time or another since the pandemic began in March.
Since that time, nearly 719,000 Coloradans have filed for regular and federal benefits since early March. Of those, 156,486 still were getting regular unemployment checks as of the week ending Sept. 5, 6,219 of them in the six county area.
To date, the state has paid out nearly $2 billion in regular unemployment benefits, and more than $3 billion in federal benefits to Colorado filers, including $106 million through the recent Lost Wages Assistance program.