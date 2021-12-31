Following is more of what U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert had to say in an interview this week.
n On whether she’s considered running at some point for a higher office, in a state that recently has been consistently voting for Democrats in statewide elections:
“Right now Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is my focus and I haven’t thought too much into the future. I never intended to be a career politician but that doesn’t mean that there’s not a few years that go by and we do something else. I don’t know what that looks like.
“I guess it depends who gets elected to these positions later down the road and the direction Colorado goes for our country. ... It’s certainly going to be a challenge for any Republican running statewide.”
n On whether she’s ever had conversations with conservative media outlets like Fox News about working for them:
(Laughing) “There haven’t been any conversations like that. I don’t have any intentions to do that. But I also had no intentions of being a congresswoman so you never know what life throws at you.”
n On whether she thinks the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol Jan. 6 will investigate her. Boebert has come under criticism for Tweets she made that day, such as “Today is 1776,” but the House Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint alleging she played a role in the incident.
“I’ve already had the Ethics Committee dismiss all these false accusations thrown my way, so I guess we’ll see what’s next. ... What else is there (about Boebert) for the committee to investigate?”
She called the Jan. 6 investigation “a partisan witch hunt, just like we’ve seen in the past from Democrats. ... I think this is impeachment 3.0 and they’re just out to destroy conservatives.”
n On how she would respond to critics who suggest that her social media posts and other activities are more directed at promoting herself than her work in Congress:
“Any publicity that I get for me is publicity for my constituents.”
She said that when she campaigned in last year’s Republican primary against incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton, people couldn’t answer her when she asked what Tipton was doing in Congress.
“I’m fine with being a spokesperson and being out there and communicating this message because that’s what needs to happen,” she said.
At a time when she said political parties struggle to reach the next generation, she’s been excited about how youth have been coming up to her to say they follow her on social media and to share ideas with her.
“This is exciting because it is encouraging our youth to be engaged,” she said.