Agencies are reopening more public lands and roads in the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fire areas as continued wet and cold weather has helped largely eliminate what fire threat remained.
The Bureau of Land Management reduced its closure area for the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction to lands managed by the agency only within the fire perimeter, according to the daily update on the fire released by agencies Friday.
Garvey Canyon Road, Coal Gulch Road and 21 Road are open only to the point at which they meet the fire’s edge.
Among open areas are the North Fork Fruita Desert (18 Road) campground and bike trails, Winter Flats Road, Coal Canyon, and in Garfield County, Brush and Carr Creek roads and public lands north of Roan Creek.
Another 0.1 to 0.2 inches of rain fell on the fire Thursday. Fire officials say recent rain and snow have significantly impacted the fire, and there are no areas of concern for fire behavior or spread.
However, muddy roads continue to hamper efforts to repair damage caused by building fire lines, and suppression repair will resume as conditions permit, with a focus on the fire’s west side. Suppression repair is nearly done on the east side.
As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service reported preliminary 24-hour precipitation totals ranging from 0.03 to 0.24 inches at various measurement sites in Mesa County.
Thursday also brought a record low temperature of 42 degrees for Sept. 10 in Grand Junction, breaking the previous record of 43 degrees in 1962. Likewise, the city recorded the lowest high temperature ever for the date — 53 degrees — well below the previous coldest high for the date, 61 degrees, set in 2003.
Management of the Pine Gulch Fire is in the hands of local agencies, after the Southern Area Management Team wrapped up its time managing the incident. The 139,007-acre fire, the largest in state history, was 95% contained Friday.
Meanwhile, the BLM and White River National Forest are to reopen the Coffee Pot Road, which had been closed by the Grizzly Creek Fire east of Glenwood Springs.
The road is a principal point of access to high country north of Glenwood Canyon, including for hunters this time of year.
However, crews continue to do fire-associated work in the Coffee Pot Road area. Officials say motorists should drive carefully on the road and avoid causing ruts on open side roads, and hunters should be aware of their surroundings. Repaired fire suppression lines aren’t open to motorized travel.
BLM and national forest closures that include the area south of Coffee Pot Road remain in place.
The BLM opened its boat ramp at Dotsero Landing at the east end of Glenwood Canyon today, for boat take-outs but not launches. Colorado River recreation areas from Dotsero to No Name in Glenwood Canyon remain closed.
As with the Pine Gulch Fire, rain and snow have helped reduce Grizzly Creek Fire activity. An infrared flight was being planned to determine where any hot spots remain. The 32,431-acre fire is 91% contained.
Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) teams are at work on both fires to better assess long-term damage and what rehabilitation measures should be undertaken to address concerns such as the possibility for flooding and debris flows.
Interstate 70 travel continues to be restricted to one lane in each direction in part of Glenwood Canyon as crews continue to work on a seasonal construction project and finish repairs from rockfall and fire damage from the Grizzly Creek Fire.
The work is expected to be complete in October but, in the meantime, the Colorado Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect particularly heavy traffic on weekends, especially from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays.