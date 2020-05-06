A large number of Grand Valley businesses said they were able to obtain forgivable loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program, and many believe that will help them survive the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for now.
In the third survey about the economic impact caused by the pandemic conducted by the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce released Tuesday, nearly 68% of the 187 area businesses that responded said they had applied for the loans, made available from the coronavirus aid package approved by Congress.
Of those, more than 77% said they had received funding.
As a result, more than 64% of respondents said that with those loans, their reserves and other revenues they still are receiving, they could weather the bad economy for anywhere from six months to more than a year if the economy does not improve substantially in the short term.
The preponderance of those respondents, 73%, said they employ 50 or fewer workers. All respondents together account for an average of more than 6,000 employees in the valley, according to the survey.
Those loan numbers are similar to a national survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Businesses, which found that 77% of small businesses had successfully applied for the loans, though about 55% were still waiting to receive it.
Still, it showed that Congress was wise to add another $250 billion to that program, the NFIB Research Center said. The original $349 billion program ran out of money within a few weeks, in part, because several larger publicly traded companies had taken a good portion of the money.
After several news reports about that issue, a number of those large companies gave the money back.
“It pleases me these loans are finally getting to those who need the support: small-business owners,” said Tony Gagliardi, NFIB Colorado state director. “The fact that publicly traded companies with hundreds of employees were being allowed to access these loans was disheartening when seeing Main Street business owners worried if they would ever unlock their doors again.”
The program, administered by the Small Business Administration, was designed to help businesses keep their employees on the job even if they have no work for them to do. The SBA defines small businesses as having 500 or fewer employees.
Under the program, all or part of the loans will be forgiven if employees are kept on the payroll for at least eight weeks. The program also allows businesses to use a portion of the loan money to pay rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
More than 68% of respondents in the chamber poll, which was conducted from April 27 to May 4, said they have already seen a 25% or worse decline in their gross receipts. That compares to 62% reporting that much of a decline from the first poll the chamber conducted in March.
The chamber’s latest poll, which was conducted before the second round of paycheck program money was approved, also showed that the bulk of area businesses, nearly 88%, said they were comfortable with the Mesa County Health Department’s plan to slowly reopen the local economy, many saying they were accepting of imposing such restrictions as mask wearing, social distancing, limiting the number of people in their establishments and allowing employees to work remotely when appropriate.