Citing this year’s record-breaking wildfire season in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday released a draft plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the state that calls for measures such as deep reductions in methane pollution from the oil and gas industry and a transition by 2050 to nearly 100% electric vehicles on the road.
Continuing the transition to renewable energy in power generation, and making buildings more energy efficient while shifting toward use of more renewable-powered electricity and less fossil fuels for heating of buildings and water, are among other measures the state is contemplating in what Polis is calling a roadmap for cutting greenhouse gas emissions. However, the plan envisions more use of natural gas, as well as advanced biofuels and hydrogen, by planes and some heavy trucks that are harder to power using electricity.
The changes would mean even more challenges for sectors such as western Colorado’s natural gas industry that already have come under increasing regulation even as low gas prices have all but ended drilling of new wells. But some environmentalists are calling for the Polis administration to move quickly beyond a mere plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and toward enforceable regulatory actions for achieving those reductions.
“There are some good ideas here with real opportunities but for Governor Polis’ climate roadmap to have his ‘boldly forward’ stamp, verifiable pollution cuts need to come together with specific and equitable policies and deadlines — as we’ve seen from other governors,” Kelly Nordini, executive director of Conservation Colorado, said in a news release.
In California, a state also beset this year by wildfires, Gov. Gavin Newsom recently issued an order allowing for only zero-emission cars and passenger trucks to be sold there by 2035, though Californians could continue to own gas-powered cars.
Colorado’s new plan represents efforts by the Polis administration to keep working toward goals set out in House Bill 1261, which was passed last year and calls for reductions in statewide greenhouse gas pollution of 26% by 2025, 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050.
The plan’s release comes in a year in which the Pine Gulch wildfire burned north of Grand Junction, topping 139,000 acres to become the state’s largest ever. It is now fully contained. Meanwhile, the Cameron Peak Fire burning west of Fort Collins is the third-largest ever in the state, at some 125,000 acres, and is only 22% contained.
“Colorado is experiencing two of the three largest wildfires in the history of our state, and that’s just one of countless indicators that climate change presents an increasing threat to our economy and our way of life,” Polis said in a news release. “From day one, my administration has prioritized a swift transition to renewable energy and bold climate action, and this Roadmap is a significant step forward to continue to reduce pollution for the benefit of the health and well-being of our communities and our economy.”
The plan’s analysis says transportation is the leading source of greenhouse gas emission in the state, followed by electricity generation, oil and gas development and buildings.
Utilities in Colorado have been shifting quickly from coal-fired power generation to more wind and solar power, resulting in the loss of many high-paying mining and power-plant jobs in western Colorado. The oil and gas industry also is facing tightened regulations to protect the public and environment, including new air quality rules, as state agencies work to implement Senate Bill 181, a 2019 measure overhauling regulation of that industry.
“Addressing emission reductions is an important task but one that cannot be shouldered by closing coal plants and reducing natural gas production in Colorado,” Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said in an email. “Our state’s oil and natural gas industry has been reducing its emissions since 2005 and we produce the some of the cleanest molecules of energy in the world.”
Miera said every energy source has associated emissions and impacts, with rare earth minerals needing to be mined for solar cells and batteries, and wind blades having to be manufactured.
“As we work through solutions and understand what the Governor has laid out in the roadmap, the leadership and citizens of Colorado need to ensure we are not outsourcing our need for reliable and affordable energy to countries with lackluster attention to human rights and a disregard for the environment,” she said.
The draft also looks for reductions in methane emissions from sources such as coal mines, landfills and sewage plants, and targets greenhouse gas emissions from industries such as agriculture and manufacturing.