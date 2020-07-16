Several national retailers and businesses with locations in Grand Junction, including Kroger, Walmart, Best Buy and Kohl’s, are moving to mandatory mask policies as coronavirus cases rise in many states across the country.
A number of states have reported daily records of new cases in the past week, including Oklahoma, which exceeded 1,000 cases in a day for the first time on Wednesday with 1,075 new cases, the Tulsa World reported. Twenty states and Puerto Rico reported a record-high average of new case infections over the past week, according to the Washington Post.
In response, retailers continue to look at their face covering policies.
Kroger, which owns King Soopers and City Market, announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that starting July 22 masks will be required for all customers in all locations.
With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa— Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020
Kohl’s will also require face coverings beginning July 20 for customers shopping in their stores. Face coverings mandates were in place at 70% of the stores already, according to the press release.
Additionally, Walmart will require customers to wear masks at all of its 5,000-plus locations nationwide, as well as Sam’s Club stores, starting on Monday, July 20.
In a press release sent on Wednesday titled “a simple step to help keep you safe,” Walmart announced the decision, citing Centers of Disease Control research that shows face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to signage displaying the rule, Walmart will also use employees called “health ambassadors” to help enforce the policy.
The ambassadors will reportedly be identifiable by their black polo shirts and will work with customers who show up without a face covering.
“As we have seen in states and municipalities with mask mandates, virtually everyone either brings a mask or readily complies with the requirement, and we anticipate that to happen in other areas as well,” the release said.
Best Buy also instituted a face mask requirement beginning Wednesday, according to a release sent out on Tuesday.
“This new requirement, which starts July 15, will help protect not only our shoppers and communities, but also the tens of thousands of Best Buy employees working to serve our customers each day,” the release said.
Face coverings will be provided to customers who don’t have one, and small children and those unable to wear one for health reasons may enter without one, the release said.
Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield called on all Americans to wear masks this week as they have been proven to be a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities.
“If everyone wears a face covering for the next few weeks while in public, I believe we can drive transmission rates of COVID-19 down significantly,” he said on Twitter Wednesday.
In a new report released by the CDC on Tuesday, two symptomatic hair stylists in Missouri with confirmed COVID-19 were exposed to 139 clients and with both the stylists and clients wearing masks, no symptomatic secondary cases were reported.
All 67 clients tested negative for the virus, the CDC reports.
According to the report, a hair stylist continued working with COVID-19 symptoms for eight days, until the stylist tested positive for the virus. Their coworker developed symptoms and also tested positive, by which point they’d both seen 139 clients total.
The two stylists followed the health recommendations for their area and both stylists and clients wore face coverings during their interactions, in addition to other sanitizing and social distancing guidelines.
Garfield County Public Health launched the “Mask Up Do MORE in Garfield County” campaign on Wednesday to try to combat a recent increase of cases. The county averaged 49 cases a week for the past three weeks after averaging eight cases per week in May.
The campaign includes several community members sharing why they wear masks and asks anyone in Garfield County to wear a mask, wash their hands and to walk, ride and play 6 feet away from one another.