The Colorado Republican Party has officially endorsed a three-candidate conservative bloc in the non-partisan Mesa County D51 School Board election, continuing a trend of inserting right/left politics into the race.
In an email newsletter the party encouraged its members to vote for Andrea Haitz, Angela Lema and Will Jones, marking a change from how state parties have previously dealt with local elections. The three have also been endorsed by the Mesa County GOP, and supported by the far-right Stand for the Constitution Party.
Three other candidates, Trish Mahre, Nick Allan and David Combs, were endorsed by the Mesa County Democrats in a newsletter earlier this week.
Tom Parrish, the current D51 school board president, who is term limited from running again, said he hopes the politicization doesn't prevent voters from researching issues themselves.
When people vote based on a political party's endorsement, they don't dive as deeply into the issues themselves, Parrish said, which often have nothing to do with party politics.
Parrish said this has led to a lack of depth in the race as far as candidates being well-versed in how the school board works and the issues surrounding it.
"You can get by with a shallow understanding of the issues because a political party's giving you cover," Parrish said.
Parrish said he hates seeing non partisan local issues, which should be based on local interests and needs, get politicized.
"It's just unfortunate," he said.
Dick Wadhams, a former chair of the Colorado Republican Party, said the increased overt politicization of local elections is a trend that will probably continue.
Wadhams noted when he was chair, from 2007-2011 the state party did not get involved in local elections, but, he said, school boards are at the center of a lot of issues that are falling along ideological lines.
"I don't see those issues going away," Wadhams said.