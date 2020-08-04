Additional resources continue to arrive to assist in fighting the Pine Gulch Fire, burning near the Mesa County/Garfield County border north of Grand Junction.
The fire reached 3,366 acres Monday and is 5% contained, according to local fire officials.
There were 95 firefighting resources assigned to the fire as of Monday morning, including four engines, two fire modules, two Type 2 hand crews and the Wyoming Hotshot crew, with air support from two helicopters (Type 1 and Type 3), a single-engine air tanker, and two large air tankers with more on the way.
Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Maribeth Pecotte said the fire continued to grow in Sunday’s hot and dry conditions, which are expected to persist through the first half of the week.
Because of extreme fire behavior Sunday, a Type 2 incident command team was ordered Monday. The Upper Colorado River Type 3 Team transferred management of the Pine Gulch Fire to the Type 2 Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black.
The lower the type, the more complex the incident command, according to Emergency Management Services International.
Type 1 is the most complex, requiring national resources for more than 500 personnel.
Type 2 extends beyond the local response and requires resources from outside the area with up to 500 personnel on the incident, and Type 3 incidents exceed on-site capability and additional local resources may be called in to help with up to 200 personnel on scene.
Participating agencies include Mesa County, De Beque Fire Protection District, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, BLM and U.S. Forest Service.
Pecotte expected fire personnel to exceed 100 by this morning.
Several structures were reportedly threatened by the fire over the weekend, but Pecotte said no evacuations were ordered as of Monday and the blaze remained in a remote area.
“It’s pretty remote, about 15 to 20 miles from Grand Junction and De Beque and not very close to either community,” she said.
She said there was no consideration to let the fire burn.
“With the dryness of fuels, it’s not the time of the year to let fires burn for resource benefits,” she said. “Not when the fire conditions are like they are.”
Pecotte said a cabin was threatened Sunday, but firefighters were able to save it.
“They laid down retardant and did some back-burning to remove fuels from behind the cabin and were able to protect it,” she said. “The residents stayed in the home the whole time.”
As the fire continued actively burning overnight, fire crews conducted burnout operations to remove fuels from the fire’s path.
The fire was started by lightning Friday evening.
Road barricades were placed around the affected fire area; however, numerous public visitors have driven around the closures. Pecotte said the presence of non-fire traffic within the area is a distraction and a hazard to firefighters and members of the public.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office personnel were sent out to limit access to roads in the fire area.
Mesa County Public Health issued a smoke advisory Monday.
The advisory states that smoke from the fire will move into the Grand Valley and cause hazy skies. If visibility is less than five miles in your neighborhood, smoke has reached unhealthy levels, according to health officials.
Mesa County Public Health Recommendations:Remain indoors if smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood especially if you are in a high-risk group.Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill.
Mesa County has been in Stage 1 Fire Restriction since before the end of June.
According to the Bureau of Land Management Fire and Aviation, the National Preparedness Level increased from 3 to 4 on Monday in anticipation of increased fire activity caused by dry and windy weather and because of multiple large fires.
Preparedness levels are based on fuel and weather conditions, fire activity and fire suppression resource availability throughout the country, according to the BLM.
Each preparedness level increases BLM resource commitment and indicates more fire activity.
At Level 3, there are typically two or more geographic areas requiring significant amounts of wildland fire suppression from other areas. At Level 4, that number jumps to three or more.
At Level 4, 60% of the country’s incident management teams and wildland firefighting personnel are commited to wildland fire incidents, according to the BLM.
Preparedness Level 3 is used when 15 to 32 large wildland fires are occurring across the country with seven to 13 incident management teams mobilized to wildland fires.
At Level 4, there are 25 to 52 large wildland fire incidents occurring across the country and 15 to 25 incident management teams are mobilized.