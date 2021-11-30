For many shoppers, this can be the most wonderful time of the year, especially with new stores now open at Mesa Mall during the holiday season.
On Friday, shoppers hit retailer outlets with many of the traditional Black Friday deals available.
On Saturday, people shopped local to find buys with Small Business Saturday as many of the stores provided discounts and refreshments.
HomeGoods opened in March, Dick’s Sporting Goods welcomed its first customers in August and Dillard’s broke its seal in October, so this is the first holiday season for the three stores.
Debby Kenney, a Fruita resident and HomeGoods shopper, started her Black Friday shopping experience at 7 a.m., the same time that HomeGoods opened for the day.
She had shopped at Victoria’s Secret, Walmart, Bath and Body Works, Cabela’s and Target prior to coming to HomeGoods. After purchasing her cartful of items, she planned to head to Sam’s Club.
“I love this store,” Kenney said of HomeGoods. “It has unique fun stuff reasonable in price. I come here all the time because of it.
“There’s more variety with all the new stores to find things and get new ideas. People have been happier and more pleasant to be around.”
Another HomeGoods shopper, Kaleigh Humber was visiting from Colorado Springs to see her great-grandmother.
“It’s given us something to do before we head home,” Humber said. “It’s fun getting to look around for new stores. I’ve been coming here (visiting at the holidays) since about 10 years old (she’s 23 now) and it’s fun to see the expansion of stores. It’s been a nice shopping environment.”
Before HomeGoods, she shopped at Cabela’s and the Shoe Department at Mesa Mall.
Dillard’s opened its doors at 8:45 a.m. on Black Friday.
Grand Junction resident Paul Roach was there, but he and his family were doing regular clothing shopping as they completed their holiday purchases earlier.
“It’s just incidental that it was Black Friday,” Roach said. “I like all this growth. I think Dick’s and Dillard’s are good. This town is more than a retirement community for previous generations. There was nothing like Dillard’s here.”
Palisade resident Aimee Ludwig also stopped by Dillard’s.
“This is my first time shopping on Black Friday since having my kids. I’m out browsing the sales and getting geared up for Christmas.
“This is my (gift) idea day. It’s nice to have different options. It keeps me from shopping online as much,” she said.
Dick’s Sporting Goods launched its Black Friday sales at 5 a.m. Decklan Lake, 15, and his mother, Jane Lake, of Grand Junction were checking out the retailer on Friday.
“The extra stores make it more attractive to come to the mall,” Decklan said. “We didn’t have a sporting goods store (in Mesa Mall). A Dick’s (Sporting Goods) is nice to have because it has a lot of stuff in it.”
Decklan’s mother Jane echoed her son’s sentiments: “It’s nice to have more stores to shop.”
Greeley resident Clayton Iacovetto visits his grandparents in Grand Junction during the holiday season every year.
“It’s been awesome to get all these new stores,” Iacovetto said. “It makes people want to get out and shop more. It’s been a pretty busy day (for retailers).”
Grand Junction business owner Kasandra Rea said, “The mall is amazing. There’s so many choices now.”
While large retailers in the area benefited from Black Friday, local businesses were supported by patrons through Small Business Saturday sponsored by the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
Countless small businesses on Main Street, downtown and throughout Mesa County experienced high sales volume. Among them were A Robin’s Nest at Sixth Avenue and Main Street and Redeemed Treasures, 2923 North Ave.
Rea, who has owned Redeemed Treasures for two years, said her business offered refreshments and a coffee and hot cocoa bar free of charge, and vendors discounted their booths from 10% to 40% both Friday and Saturday.
“They are our two busiest days of the year,” Rea said. “We try to make it fun and special for the customer.”
A Robin’s Nest, owned by Shane and Robin Allerheiligen, had a larger-than-usual influx of customers.
“It’s (Small Business Saturday) about the idea of supporting local businesses and supporting vendors (who rent booths),” Shane Allerheiligen said. “We are usually the last ones to close on Main Street. If they’re buying, we’re open.”